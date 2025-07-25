"I can't tell you how honored I am": Skeet Ulrich broke his silence on Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 fans were treated to a major reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Actor Skeet Ulrich, who is best known for his role as Billy Loomis in Wes Craven’s iconic Scream, finally broke his silence and confirmed that he would be in the upcoming Blumhouse-produced Five Nights at Freddy's 2.Appearing in the crowded Hall H panel of Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, Ulrich was instantly overwhelmed as he interacted with fans and acknowledged the franchise’s cultural weight.“I can't tell you how honored I am to be a part of this family and to be a part of the fandom now that is really voracious,” Ulrich expressed:He offered emotional reflections on his experience in the sequel, without revealing the character he plays. He left his fans to speculate on a character deeply rooted in the haunted mythology of the FNaF franchise.A familiar face to horror movie fans following his legendary role as Billy Loomis in the first Scream (1996). With a history of emotionally driven performances in both Television and movies, Ulrich joins the cast of the sequel, adding to its expanding ensemble.Skeet Ulrich officially joins Five Nights at Freddy's 2In the highly anticipated Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 on July 24, 2025, Skeet Ulrich was confirmed as being cast in Five Nights at Freddy's 2 by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.The announcement came midway through the panel, bringing months of speculation to an emotional climax. Ulrich reemerged onstage with other returning cast members, including Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Theodus Crane, and Matthew Lillard (who participated via prerecorded video), as well as director Emma Tammi and producer Jason Blum. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis sequel, scheduled to premiere on December 5, 2025, was showcased during the panel, featuring the return of many original characters. Apart from Ulrich, it also features multiple newcomers to the franchise, including McKenna Grace, Wayne Knight, and Teo Briones. Ulrich appeared on stage, and his attendance ended months of speculation, formally affirming his participation in the growing FNaF series.Ulrich did not reveal anything about his character when asked. He stated that he plays someone with a very particular past and a deep emotional tie to what’s going on.“I cannot. I wish I could, but I was told I cannot. What I can say I play somebody with a very particular and specific past, and somebody with a very deep emotional tie to what’s going on,” he said.The ambiguity of his statement contributed to speculation regarding whether he plays Henry Emily, a dead, tragic figure that is central to the FNaF mythos, though he did not confirm or deny the theory.Five Nights at Freddy's 2 promises to go bigger, bolder, scarierBesides the reveal of Ulrich, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 cast members dropped tantalizing teasers about the sequel's direction. Josh Hutcherson highlighted how the sequel would be both bigger in scale and horror, teasing a lot more animatronics. Filmmaker Emma Tammi further stressed that the sequel will not only be more action-packed, but also more emotionally-charged:&quot;There's so much more action in this one... with the animatronics and that was incredibly exciting.&quot;One of the biggest reveals of the panel was a confirmation that Jim Henson Creature Shop is collaborating with Blumhouse once more to produce the animatronics in the sequel. To preserve the franchise's signature tactile horror, the application of practical effects has been preserved as a highlight of the original film. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Ulrich never stated that he would be playing Henry Emily, a character who fans have long theorized will be included, his emotional remarks about his character's past left fans buzzing with theories.When interviewed on whether we could witness a third installment, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum about the future of the franchise, answered:“If enough people go, we’d be very excited to make a Five Nights at Freddy’s 3.”Set to be released in theaters on December 5, 2025, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will also feature a dedicated attraction in the 2025 edition of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. With the trailer now officially out and character secrets finally revealed, anticipation surrounding the release will likely intensify sharply within the next several weeks.