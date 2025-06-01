Is Eiza González unbothered by ex Timothée Chalamet dating Kylie Jenner?

Eiza González stayed unbothered about the fact that her ex-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, is now dating Kylie Jenner. In fact, the actress appears to be a huge fan of her ex's new love life, as she said in the new episode of Cosmopolitan's Cheap Shots feature.

For the unversed, González and Chalamet reportedly dated sometime in 2020. However, the actress has no problems with her ex's current partner. In the video posted on Cosmopolitan's YouTube channel on Saturday, May 30, 2025, the Fountain of Youth star was asked about what she thinks of Chalamet and Jenner's romance.

"They look so cute together... They look so in love, and so cute, and I'm obsessed with them, and I love Timmy."

The comment came after she admitted that she liked the couple's photo from the 70th David Di Donatello Awards earlier in May. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut at the event in Rome, wearing coordinating all-black outfits. Chalamet was in a sleek velvet suit, while Jenner wore an embossed, curve-hugging Schiaparelli gown with a plunging neckline.

Eiza González recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend

After sparking romance rumors with Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov in April 2025, Eiza González went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on May 17, 2025. The actress shared four photos of herself and the pro tennis player, who celebrated his 34th birthday the day before, from their time at the Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation on May 15.

The pair made their public debut at the gala in France, and in their Instagram debut as a couple, Eiza González said that Dimitrov was her "favorite human." In the photos where they posed together, the Ash actress wore a plunging, figure-hugging brown gown and the tennis player wore an all-black tuxedo.

The post was captioned:

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. [Grigor Dimitrov] you're one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can't believe I've been lucky enough to find you. You've restored so much in me I didn't think was possible."

In her birthday tribute to her new beau, Eiza González described the tennis player as "the kindest most thoughtful, and caring man," whom she admired.

Besides Timothée Chalamet, González had previously been linked to actors Josh Duhamel, Liam Hemsworth, and Jason Momoa. Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov was romantically linked to former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova.

González had been spotted attending one of the tennis player's matches at the Mutua Madrid Open 2025 on April 26, where she sat next to Eva Longoria. Per the Daily Mail UK, early in May, she also kissed the tennis star on the cheek when he approached her at some point. Romance rumors further echoed after González and Dimitrov were photographed holding hands.

E! News published photos of the two on a night stroll in Madrid days later, where they could be seen holding hands. The two wore matching black outfits, with both wearing leather jackets.

Eiza González's new action-adventure movie, Fountain of Youth, is currently streaming on Apple TV+. She stars alongside Natalie Portman and John Krasinski.

