7 Josh Duhamel movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Ransom Canyon

Josh Duhamel began his acting career in the late 1990s and gained recognition for his role as Leo du Pres on the soap opera All My Children, for which he received a Daytime Emmy Award. He later starred in the NBC drama series Las Vegas and appeared in several major film productions, including the Transformers franchise.

In Ransom Canyon, Josh Duhamel portrays Staten Kirkland, a rancher dealing with personal loss and the challenges of maintaining his family’s land in Texas. The series focuses on Staten’s experiences with family, relationships, and community responsibilities. Throughout his career, Duhamel has taken on various roles across television and film.

Here are seven movies and shows that highlight his acting prowess.

Las Vegas, Life as We Know It, Transformers, and more Josh Duhamel-starred movies and shows worth watching after Ransom Canyon

1) Las Vegas (2003–2008)

Las Vegas (Image via Amazon Prime)

Josh Duhamel played Danny McCoy, a former U.S. Marine and head of security at the Montecito Casino in Las Vegas. He started as Ed Deline's trainee and became director of security after Ed left.

Danny had a military background in counterintelligence and survived an ambush in Iraq, earning a Silver Star. He had complicated romances with Mary and Ed’s daughter Delinda, but ended up with Delinda, who was pregnant with their first child in the final season.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Peacock, Apple TV

2) Life as We Know It (2010)

Life As We Know It (Image via Amazon UK)

Josh Duhamel and Katherine Heigl star in Life as We Know It, a romantic comedy where two mismatched adults are thrust into parenthood after the death of their mutual friends. Duhamel plays Eric Messer, a promising television technical sports director for the Atlanta Hawks, while Heigl portrays Holly Berenson, the owner of a small Atlanta bakery.

Holly and Eric meet on a terrible blind date set up by their friends Peter and Alison, and instantly dislike each other. After Peter and Alison die unexpectedly, they discover they've been named co-guardians of the couple’s baby daughter, Sophie. As they move in together to raise her, they face challenges, clash often, grow as individuals, and slowly fall in love.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, HBO

3) Transformers Series (2007–2017)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Image via Netflix)

Josh Duhamel starred in the Transformers series as William Lennox. He played a former NEST commander and U.S. Army Ranger. Lennox partnered with the Autobots before the events of Dark of the Moon. He later became a colonel and a reluctant member of the Transformers Reaction Force (TRF).

As a brave military leader, Lennox worked closely with the Autobots to protect Earth from the Decepticons. Duhamel brought a grounded presence to the CGI-heavy franchise. His dedication added a human dimension to the larger-than-life battles. His performance balanced intense action with genuine emotion.

Where to watch: Netflix, HBO, Apple TV

4) Safe Haven (2013)

Safe Haven (Image via Amazon Prime)

Josh Duhamel plays Alex Wheatley in Safe Haven, a romantic fantasy movie based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name. Alex is a widowed father of two who becomes involved with Katie Feldman, a woman with a troubled past.

Duhamel portrays Alex as a caring and protective man, struggling to raise his children after the loss of his wife. His performance adds emotional depth, making the love story with Katie feel authentic and grounded. Through Alex, Duhamel showcases his ability to balance tenderness and strength, bringing heart and humanity to the romantic drama.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Apple TV

5) When in Rome (2010)

When in Rome (Image via Disney Plus)

When in Rome shows Josh Duhamel’s fun and playful side as he steps into a romantic comedy. He plays Nick Beamon, a kind sports writer who falls for a woman after a magical twist involving a love fountain. With his relaxed charm and talent for physical comedy, Duhamel fits the film’s light tone perfectly. His chemistry with Kristen Bell keeps the movie enjoyable, letting fans see his romantic and humorous side.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus

6) Jupiter’s Legacy (2021)

Jupiter's Legacy (Image via Netflix)

When Netflix turned Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy into a TV show, Josh Duhamel took a big step into the superhero genre. He led the world's first group of superheroes as Sheldon Sampson, who was also known as "The Utopian."

Duhamel, portraying the character, demonstrated the challenges of being a leader and meeting high expectations. Even though the show got mixed reviews, his dominating presence and emotional depth stood out. The series Jupiter's Legacy showed that Josh Duhamel could give big parts weight and depth.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Buddy Games (2019)

Buddy Games (Image via Amazon Prime)

Josh Duhamel debuted as director behind the camera for Buddy Games and starred in the movie simultaneously. He portrayed Bobfather, the ringleader of a group of pals who get back together for a series of crazy activities meant to bring one of their own out of despair.

Buddy Games provided a rowdy, humorous side of Josh Duhamel little known before. It also showed his off-screen skills, demonstrating his ability to construct tales as a director as much as an actor. His vitality and dedication to the anarchy made the picture, albeit underappreciated, a pleasant addition to his body of work.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, HBO

Josh Duhamel has starred in heartbreaking dramas, big-budget action pictures, soap operas, and romantic comedies. As Staten Kirkland in Ransom Canyon, he shows his development as an actor, providing emotional depth and brutal reality to every movie.

Whether he's battling in Transformers, finding love in Safe Haven and When in Rome, or assuming superpowers in Jupiter's Legacy, Josh Duhamel shows he can perform any character with passion and conviction. Meanwhile, Ransom Canyon premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2025.

