It Ends With Us drops first trailer, gives a glimpse at romance novel adaptation

It Ends With Us is an upcoming film based on the popular romance novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. Sony Pictures Entertainment released a new trailer for the upcoming romantic drama film, and viewers can expect a heavy and heartfelt watch.

The trailer introduces Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a small-town girl who has moved to the big city of Boston to open her own flower business. The trailer for It Ends With Us opens on a bright note as it portrays Blake Lively's character happy after setting up her flower shop.

The trailer also introduces Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid in the opening moments, and he strikes a quick connection with Lily. The trailer progresses to provide the viewers with a glimpse of the plot, as Lily and Ryle's romance is not ideal.

There are several moments of anger, aggression, and heartbreak, as both of them eventually break up. As per the trailer, It Ends With Us will be released across theaters on August 9, 2024.

What is It Ends With Us about?

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming film is based on the popular novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. The romantic novel by Hoover is loosely based on her experiences witnessing an abusive relationship between her parents.

The plot of the book follows a complicated relationship between Lily and Ryle. The two fall in love with each other despite differences in what they want from their lives.

However, Lily is also reminiscent of her first lover, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), who also used to be her childhood friend. The plot of the film explores themes of abuse within relationships and getting over childhood trauma to choose a better life.

The official logline of the film reads:

"IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. "

It further continues:

"When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

The new trailer showcases glimpses of a moving performance by Blake Lively. With Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, Justin Baldoni appears to have also given a subtle performance as Ryle Kincaid. The film also stars Jenny Slate as Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, and Amy Morton.

Viewers should expect a layered story about relationships, family trauma, and breaking negative patterns within a relationship. A moving quote by Blake Lively's Lily in the trailer reads:

"As hard as this choice is, we break the pattern or the pattern breaks us."

It Ends With Us has been directed by Justin Baldoni and is scheduled for release across theaters on August 9, 2024.