“it’s about d*mn time”: Internet reacts as Jennifer Lopez sparks early Oscar chatter for her performance in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of a Spider Woman dropped in movie threatens on Friday, October 10, 2025, and there's already some buzz about the actress going in the running for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. Reports that the movie is gearing up for a major awards campaign came out back in September, per Variety, after receiving critical praise following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Lopez kicked off her Oscar campaign for Kiss of a Spider Woman with the Virtuoso Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival, and she's booked to collect what would be her first award of the season on November 1, 2025. And per Gold Derby's Oscar predictions on August 27, she's at No.7 for Best Supporting Actress.

Fans shared their hopes for Jennifer Lopez to get a nomination and, hopefully, win the award. One X user said that she deserves it, and it's about time that she gets her award for "serving range."

Ayush @ayushvoras @PopCrave Honestly, she deserves it. J.Lo’s been putting in work for years, and if Kiss of the Spider Woman is finally the role that gets her that Oscar talk !! it’s about d*mn time. She’s not just serving looks; she’s serving range.

More commenters shared how they are rooting for Jennifer Lopez because her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman was "incredible" and deserved some sort of recognition.

N.Rosa @_Nidia_R @PopCrave I'm rooting for her to be nominated, her talent and incredible performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman deserve to be recognized.

joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201 @PopCrave Hope she wins, Jennifer Lopez has been in game for a while if got nominated for the Oscars and she wins,she deserves it

However, some fans pointed out how she was snubbed at the Oscars for her 2019 film Hustlers despite receiving critical praise and recognition from other awards like the Golden Globe. They don't want the same thing happening again and are hoping for the best. A fan said JLo winning an Oscar would be the "true definition of a comeback arc."

W @live4ga @PopCrave Y'all need to stop playing on her face bc she should've won oscar for hustlers

hermthewerm @Rican_Dawg @PopCrave They said the same thing about Hustlers. 🙄 I’ll believe it when I see the nomination

prathap @Iam_Prathap @PopCrave Would be wild if J.Lo actually takes home an Oscar after all these years true definition of a comeback arc .

Box office numbers for Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of a Spider Woman are out

Jennifer Lopez and her new movie, Kiss of a Spider Woman, are creating buzz for various reasons. Besides the chatter around her possibly getting an Oscar nomination for the movie, the first stream of box office numbers for the movie musical is out.

As of Saturday, October 12, 2025, per Variety, JLo's new movie debuted at over $918,000 after getting the widest new indie opening at 1,330 theaters and is only expected to hit $1 million by Sunday. It's far below what the movie was targeting for its opening weekend, which is around $1.5 to $3 million, per Variety.

While the theatrical debut results could fluctuate, the movie will need to have a surge to avoid major losses. It's also worth noting that Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of a Spider Woman was independently financed for $34 million before Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate bought it for an unspecified amount after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie's less-than-stellar box office performance came after the movie received praise after its Sundance debut. It's currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% score from movie critics after 96 reviews. Besides Jennifer Lopez gunning for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, her co-star Tonatiuh could also be in the running for Best Actor.

If nominated, Tonatiuh will be the sixth Latino to receive a Best Actor nomination in the Academy. Diego Luna could also fight for an Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor category. Nominations will be unveiled in January 2026.

Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of a Spider Woman is now out in movie theaters.

