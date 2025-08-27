  • home icon
  "It's smart marketing"- Fans react as Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey spark buzz with new snap after viral kiss

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:49 GMT
&quot;Jurassic World Rebirth&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey at the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York Premiere (Image via Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey went viral again after sharing a playful PDA photo, just months after their red carpet kiss at the New York and London premieres of Jurassic World Rebirth. On August 25, 2025, Bailey and his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund, posted the photo with Johansson on Instagram.

In the picture, Johansson is looking toward the camera while Bailey acts like he's biting her neck like a vampire. In the caption, he simply wrote, "SCARLETT."

The new photo went viral, sparking various reactions from netizens. One fan commented on X and shared how the two court public attention with their penchant for showing affection, "smart marketing" for whatever project they are trying to promote.

More fans shared their reaction to Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's closeness. For those who have issues about the two showing PDA, fans pointed out that the co-stars' dynamic is like between a "gay and their work wife" or "gay best friends.

Another commenter mentioned that Bailey and Johansson seem to have a "playful friendship," and people are just blowing it out of proportion. Another netizen said that they look like a "dream team" in the latest shot, and they are excited for whatever the two are cooking.

Jonathan Bailey is gay and came out to his loved ones about his sexuality when he was in his 20s.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey recently starred in Jurassic World Rebirth

The latest dinosaur movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, arrived in movie theaters nationwide on July 2, 2025, bringing fans to the mysterious and dangerous world of genetically-engineered dinosaurs five years after the events of Dominion. Scary, mutated beings aside, their DNA is believed to hold the key to a medical breakthrough. Retrieving their genetic material is the entire premise of the movie.

&quot;Jurassic World Rebirth&quot; cast (Image via Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
The question is, who is crazy enough to collect the said DNA? It turns out to be Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, a former special forces operative turned gun for hire. She leads the dangerous expedition with a team made up of the toughest mercenaries.

In the dinosaur flick, Jonathan Bailey stars as Dr. Loomis, a museum-based paleontologist. His specialty in oversized dinosaurs makes him a valuable addition to the expedition as their chief science expert. Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Bechir Sylvain, Philippine Velge, and more.

However, dangerous species and impressive acting are not the only reasons that the movie went viral. Co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey were also the talk of the town even before the film's release, after their viral kisses at the movie's premieres. They first made headlines when they locked lips on the London premiere on June 17 and then during their New York premiere a week later.

However, after creating a lot of buzz because of the very public display of affection, considering that Scarlett Johansson is married to Colin Jost, the actress clarified that she and Bailey are just friends. The Oscar nominee told Today in June 2025:

"We're just friendly people... Yeah, I've got a lot of love to give."

Bailey echoed the same sentiment, telling Entertainment Tonight that life's too short not to be able to kiss your friends.

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's Jurassic World Rebirth has entered Universal Pictures' all-time Top 15 highest-grossing movies list after its $844 million worldwide collection.

