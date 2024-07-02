Jackpot drops its first trailer featuring stars John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu in lead roles

Jackpot, set in Los Angeles in 2030, is an upcoming action movie directed by Paul Feig, starring Awkwafina, John Cena, and Simu Liu. The first trailer for the film, set to release on August 15, 2024, was released on Prime Video's social media handles on July 2.

Jackpot began production in March 2023 under the title Grand Theft Lotto. The film was written by Rob Yescombe and produced by Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Laura Fischer, and Paul Feig. John Cena, Rob Yescombe, and Zack Roth serve as the film's executive producers.

The Jackpot trailer shows a lottery winning turning deadly

Jackpot follows Awkwafina's character, Katie, who moves to Los Angeles, California, to pursue an acting career. However, her life takes a turn when she wins the lottery, thanks to a rule that allows the lottery losers to claim her prize if they murder her by the end of the day.

Teaming up with Noel, an amateur jackpot protector played by John Cena, Katie must survive the hundreds of lottery losers out for her blood. She must also navigate through complications that arise because of rival jackpot protectors, such as Louis Lewis, played by Simu Liu.

With her life on the line and not knowing who to trust, Katie faces the most dangerous day of her entire life as she fights to protect her life and her claim to the vast fortune within her grasp.

Jackpot has a star-studded cast

Lead actor Awkwafina is an American rapper who became widely known when her song My Vag went viral on YouTube. She released her debut album, Yellow Ranger, in 2014, which was named in homage to Trini Kwan, the Asian-American yellow ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Awkwafina featured in the MTV series Girl Code during seasons 3 and 4. She branched out into acting with prominent roles in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Ocean's 8, and Crazy Rich Asians.

She also created the semi-autobiographical Comedy Central series Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, where she stars as a fictionalized version of herself. The show premiered in January 2020 and finished its third season on June 2023.

John Cena rose to prominence as a wrestler in the WWE, becoming a prominent fixture from the mid-2000s to the 2010s. He branched out into acting with the release of the 2006 film The Marine, produced by WWE Studios. He went on to star in other WWE-produced films, such as 12 Rounds and Legendary.

John Cena gradually transitioned into a full-time acting career, gaining prominence with roles in films such as Trainwreck, the animated feature Ferdinand, 2018's Blockers, and the Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee.

He recently starred in The Fast and Furious film franchise as Jakob Toretto in F9 and Fast X, and he's played the antiheroic Peacemaker in the DCEU's The Suicide Squad and a spin-off Peacemaker HBO Max series.

Simu Liu is an Asian-American actor whose breakthrough Hollywood role was in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe release Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Prior to this, he starred in the Canadian television series Blood and Water from 2015. The story was a crime drama focused on the mysterious murder of a billionaire real-estate mogul's son and the dark family secrets that the detective investigating the case brushes against.

Simu Liu had an extensive career as a stuntman before transitioning into acting. He's recently starred in 2024's Atlas with Jennifer Lopez and Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg.

Jackpot will be available for streaming on Prime Video on August 15, 2024, for all regions.

