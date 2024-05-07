Photos: John Cena's new look for upcoming action comedy movie

John Cena continues to make his name in Hollywood. The veteran WWE Superstar has a new action comedy film set to be released this year, and new details plus photos have just been revealed.

The Face That Runs The Place has recently limited his WWE schedule while picking up more TV and movie projects. The 16-time world champion began his movie acting career in 2006 with The Marine. Since then, the 47-year-old has added 30 projects to his filmography, which doesn't include three still to be released. Cena also has 35 TV projects under his belt.

Cena is set to star in Jackpot, which will be released via Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, August 15. He will portray a character named Noel, and also serve as Executive Producer. The action comedy movie also stars Awkwafina (as Katie), Simu Liu (as Louis Lewis), Seann William Scott, Dolly de Leon, and Ayden Mayeri, among others. The official synopsis reveals what Cena's character will be up to in the film.

"In the near future, a 'Grand Lottery' has been newly established in California—the catch: Kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs," the synopsis reads. [Via IMDB]

John Cena stars as "Noel" in Jackpot [Source: Amazon Prime PR Press Release]

Jackpot was filmed in Atlanta, GA, in March of last year. The project was initially announced as Grand Death Lotto. Paul Feig is the director, Rob Yescombe wrote the script, and Feig, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Laura Fischer are producers.

In addition to Cena, the other Executive Producers are Yescombe and Zack Roth.

John Cena's latest piece of advice for the WWE Universe

John Cena made a surprise WrestleMania XL appearance in April and then teamed with Awesome Truth the next night on RAW to defeat The Judgment Day. He has not retired but has major plans for his WWE future.

The veteran is winding down his in-ring career but manages to stay connected to the WWE Universe. Cena often tweets words of wisdom to fans and took to X earlier this week with his latest message.

"We have less control than we think. Yet we can control how we react to what life deals us. Try and put some more focus towards this path," John Cena said.

Cena continues to focus on his Hollywood career. He recently served as Executive Producer of WWE's Next-Gen series on Roku.