John Cena names his top five female WWE Superstars

WWE has booked John Cena in close to a dozen mixed tag team matches over the years. He has just revealed his list of top female wrestlers, and there are some interesting placements.

Cena has been away from the WWE ring since losing to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in November. This was his first singles loss since Austin Theory defeated him during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, and now The Cenation Leader needed a break and needed time to focus on acting.

Cena appeared on ESPN First Take this week to discuss his new Prime Video film and other topics. Co-host Christine Williamson mentioned Women's History Month and asked John Cena to name his top three female WWE Superstars. Cena upped it to five.

"That's a great question. I'm gonna change the monument, we'll go top 5. Let's see... I say Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair. That's my top 5," he said. [From 3:05 - 3:20]

A look at John Cena's record of mixed tag team WWE matches

John Cena has worked a few thousand matches in his 25-year career, which includes the indies, developmental territories, and WWE's main roster.

Cena worked 11 mixed tag team matches from 2002 - 2018. He first teamed with Dawn Marie for two live event losses to Torrie Wilson and Tajiri/Kidman, then Cena and Torrie beat Marie and Renee Dupree at two WWE shows. Cena then teamed with Maria to beat Edge and Lita on RAW in 2006.

The wrestler-actor waited six more years before working another mixed bout. He and Vickie Guerrero beat AJ Lee and Dolph Ziggler by DQ on RAW in December 2012, then four years later, Cena and Nikki Bella joined Ziggler to beat The Miz, Carmella, and Baron Corbin.

Cena then joined his love interest for a SmackDown win over Carmella and James Ellsworth, a WrestleMania 33 win over Maryse and The Miz, then a live event victory over Elias and Sonya Deville.

The last time The Cenation Leader teamed up with someone from the opposite locker room was in December 2018, as he and Becky Lynch linked up on SmackDown. The multi-time champions defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega.

