John Cena finally reveals why he brutally destroyed Austin Theory before WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar John Cena has shared his thoughts on his promo battle with Austin Theory before their match at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of last year's Show of Shows, Theory called out The Cenation Leader multiple times to challenge him to a match to a United States Championship match. The 16-time World Champion finally accepted his challenge on the March 6, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Cena obliterated Theory on the microphone before their clash at WWE WrestleMania 39.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena finally addressed why he brutally destroyed Austin Theory on the mic before their match at The Show of Shows.

The 16-time World Champion said Theory had plenty of potential, so he wanted the latter to figure out everything he would learn in the future.

"I was really close to the chest with Austin Theory when we were able to go back and forth verbally. I see so much potential in him, and I wanna shake him and be like, 'You're gonna learn all this stuff. I just wish you would learn it today,'" Cena said. [13:46 - 14:03]

John Cena said he recorded a new song for his scrapped heel turn during his feud with The Rock

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena said WWE had planned to turn him heel against The Rock. The Cenation Leader also mentioned that he even recorded a new song and got fresh gear for it.

"It was Cena/Rock One. I got word that they were going to do it. I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear. I wasn't prepared for Ruthless Aggression. That was the last time I wasn't prepared. I mean, I heard rumblings of we're going to do it. And in 48 hours, I had a new track, a new studio mix theme song, [and a] final mix. I had seven new singlets, low-cut singlets with boxing-type robes. I already had the boots in storage, so I dusted them off. I was ready to go and already thinking about like what I could do with the story."

Many fans want John Cena to return to World Wrestling Entertainment to win his 17th world title. It remains to be seen what The Cenation Leader has planned for his WWE future.

