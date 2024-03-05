"I was ready to go" - John Cena recalls scrapped heel turn against major WWE star

The biggest 'What If' in WWE was the company's decision to keep John Cena as the face of the promotion. However, there were plans for a heel turn. Recently, the Leader of Cenation opened up about the scrapped plans, which would've involved another major star.

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE and turned heel. The audience's love and support towards Cody Rhodes drove the management and The People's Champion towards the dark side as he joined The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, John Cena recalled scrapped plans of turning heel during his feud with The Rock in 2012. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Cena spoke about the scrapped plans of turning heel for the first time in years:

“It was Cena/Rock 1. I got word that they were going to do it. I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear. I wasn't prepared for ruthless aggression, that was the last time I wasn't prepared. I mean, I heard rumblings of we're going to do it. And in 48 hours, I had a new track, a new studio mix theme song, final mix. I had seven new singlets, low-cut singlets with boxing-type robes. I already had the boots in storage, so I dusted them off. I was ready to go and already thinking about like what I could do with the story." [H/T - INSIGHT]

John Cena explains why WWE decided to keep him face

The Leader of Cenation was the biggest face in the promotion after the likes of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and The Rock. The company proudly pushed Cena to the top for years to come.

Speaking in the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion explained why the heel turn was nixed as certain commitments toward WWE would've been affected due to him turning on the fans:

"I'm like, Hey, I know this is going to sting but I'm not going to sell another T-shirt. I'm going to take all merchandise off the market. I'm not going to put out anything new. I'm not going to do any more appearances. I'm not going to do any Make-A-Wish. I'm not going to do anything like that. I'm going to be a bad guy to make your good guy so your good guy does all that. And that's when I was like we're kind of in too deep. So it worked out the way it worked out. But bro, I was ready.” [H/T - INSIGHT]

The Leader of Cenation was ready to turn heel, but it didn't transpire, and fans are still waiting for it to happen.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

