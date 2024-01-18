John Cena reveals big plans for future role with WWE

John Cena dominated WWE for years and is now considered one of the greatest of all time. He has revealed a big role he wants when he retires.

Cena began his pro wrestling career in November 1999. After almost 25 years in the ring, the 46-year-old has become one of the most accomplished wrestlers in history, with multiple championship reigns and key victories. Cena has also done tremendous work outside of the ring, such as his partnership with Make-A-Wish and his Hollywood career.

The Cenation leader recently spoke with PEOPLE and said he hopes to one day become a coach or mentor to the next generation of WWE Superstars. The actor wants to share his wisdom with the youth once he retires from in-ring action.

"I do have almost two and a half decades of wisdom built up where I think I can offer a mentor perspective for sure. So, if I am not integrated with the WWE family moving forward and in perpetuity, then I think it's a waste for everyone involved," he said.

Cena said he often visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The 16-time World Champion goes to speak with the up-and-coming wrestlers about making it to the main roster.

John Cena helped top star win the WWE Championship

The 2009 TLC pay-per-view featured a Tables Match with John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Sheamus.

The 16-minute match saw The Celtic Warrior get the win to become the first Irish-born WWE Champion, just 166 days after his debut for the company. Now, it's been revealed that original plans called for Cena to retain.

Sheamus spoke with Virgin Media Sports Stories and said he was originally booked to lose the Tables Match, but Cena intervened. The finish to the match was changed at the last minute, on the day of the show.

"Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, 'This is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,' which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Cena and the Irish star went on to have two rematches on RAW, but both ended in a DQ with a win for each man. Cena then regained the championship on February 21, 2010, by winning the Elimination Chamber.

What are your favorite memories of John Cena? Do you want to see him wrestle again? Let us know in the comments below!

