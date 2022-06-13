"What the hell is happening?" – Current champion recalls his first meeting with John Cena

WWE United States Champion Theory recently spoke about the exhilarating experience of meeting his hero John Cena for the first time.

Mr. McMahon's protégé has gone on record several times in his career to state that Big Match John was his inspiration for getting into the business. He has made a name of himself on the main roster since becoming part of RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Theory discussed meeting his idol for the first time. He mentioned that it was at the WWE Performance Center, and he was ecstatic to see his hero.

Here's what Theory had to say:

"So the first thing to ever happen when I met John, I was at the Performance Center, we got told to stay a little bit, there's going to be a meeting. Everybody had to stay after. There was probably about 30-40 of us and in comes John Cena. And I'm just like what the hell is happening?" (From 7:45 - 8:02).

The 24-year-old mentioned that Cena stayed there all day and interacted with the youngsters.

"I came in with a picture of me when I was eight. I had my own off-brand Cena gear because I couldn't afford the merchandise. But you could tell this kid is trying to dress like John Cena. I showed him and I told him, 'This is probably going to be weird but I want to show you.' He was like, 'That's not weird at all.' And I'm sitting there trying to ask for advice and at the same time I don't know what I'm saying to this guy. It was really cool though." (From 8:50 - 9:20)

John Cena is returning to Monday Night RAW

Last week on RAW, WWE announced that John Cena would return to the red brand on June 27. This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Cenation Leader in the company.

Cena will be live on the show emanating from Laredo, TX, to celebrate his two-decade-long career. The announcement sent shockwaves around the wrestling world, with fans speculating whether this return would build towards a blockbuster matchup for Summerslam.

It will be interesting to see what Cena has in store for the WWE Universe later this month and if he does start a program with Theory.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Out of Character and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

