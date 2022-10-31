Bruce Prichard confirms The Marine was originally written for another top WWE star and not John Cena

The Marine might not have received much critical acclaim after its release in 2006, but it gave WWE's John Cena the platform to kick off his largely successful acting career. During the latest episode of his podcast, Bruce Prichard confirmed that the movie's script was originally written for Stone Cold Steve Austin instead of The Cenation Leader.

Steve Austin himself has revealed in the past that he turned down the role as he eventually starred in the 2007 movie, The Condemned.

Prichard noted that while he enjoyed Steve Austin's gory action thriller, the WWE Studios project didn't attract the professional wrestling fanbase due to its "R" rating.

The WWE veteran believes Austin could have been the ideal protagonist for The Marine, but he personally preferred seeing the legendary star in The Condemned. Here's what he revealed about the popular WWE-produced movies on Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

"It was [The Marine was actually written for Stone Cold Steve Austin]. Well, yeah, but see, I think the part of the problem was that the Condemned rating was 'R.' And so, it alienated a lot of our audience at that point. But to me, Steve was an 'R-rated guy' anyway. I don't know how you could have done the Condemned with the PG-Rating. But I thought Steve would have been great in The Marine, too," admitted Prichard.

He added:

"But I just liked the concept of the Condemned; I liked the movie. I liked everything about it." [16:53 - 17:32]

WWE star willing to face Stone Cold Steve Austin if the legend wants another match

The WWE Hall of Famer shocked the world at WrestleMania 38 by coming out of retirement for his first official match in 19 years.

Steve Austin rolled back the clock in the one-off match against Kevin Owens, and his performance was widely praised by fans and pundits alike. While Austin might not be back for another in-ring assignment, Drew McIntyre would be more than happy to battle his pro wrestling hero if the former world champion changed his mind.

Here's what The Scottish Warrior told Riju Dasgupta during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month:

"If he wants to get in the ring one more time with Drew McIntyre, I can assure you that'll be a dream come true," said McIntyre.

The Marine or The Condemned? Which movie did you like better? Sound off in the comments section below.

