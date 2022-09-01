SmackDown Superstar is open to facing Stone Cold Steve Austin in a first-time-ever WWE match (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is interested in facing Stone Cold Steve Austin if the WWE Hall of Famer ever returns to the ring.

In April, Austin defeated Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in his first match since 2003. Although the No Holds Barred contest was widely viewed as a success, it is unclear if the 57-year-old plans to wrestle again.

McIntyre grew up idolizing Austin, as shown in a recent SmackDown video package detailing his wrestling fandom as a child. The Scottish Warrior told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta that a match against his hero appeals to him:

“If he wants to get in the ring one more time with Drew McIntyre, I can assure you that’ll be a dream come true.” McIntyre continued, “I’m sure you’ve seen the sit-down interview I did last week on SmackDown, they showed those pictures when I was a kid and I’m lying on my Stone Cold bedsheets with my Stone Cold merchandise. You can get an idea of how big that would be for me.” [3:18-3:35]

Drew McIntyre discusses his relationship with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The “Broken Skull Sessions” interview show, hosted by Steve Austin, airs every month on the WWE Network. The Texas Rattlesnake speaks to a high-profile WWE Superstar or legend about their career from the beginning to the present day.

Drew McIntyre enjoyed talking to the WWE icon about the wrestling business during his appearance on the show in 2020:

“I did his Broken Skull Sessions at one time and when the cameras went off I was supposed to be on the east coast in the morning to do media,” said McIntyre. “If I didn’t have that media, we would have been talking for about two days straight. When you get people together that have that same respect and love for wrestling, you can talk all day long.” [3:02-3:18]

One of the biggest matches of McIntyre’s career is set to take place this Saturday at Clash at the Castle. The SmackDown Superstar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in WWE’s first major United Kingdom event in over 30 years.

