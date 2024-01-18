John Cena documents current struggle between retirement and moving on from WWE

John Cena's WWE career has wound down in recent years, opening up on his legendary run amid retirement speculation.

The Face That Runs The Place has been a part of WWE for almost 25 years. He is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history and has worked a limited schedule in recent years as he focuses more on Hollywood. The 46-year-old recently revealed that he has major WWE plans for when his in-ring career is over.

The 16-time world champion spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about his future, and it was noted that he may hang up the boots sooner rather than later. Cena clarified that this is not because he has a greater interest in acting but not because he lacks a passion for wrestling. It's just age.

"I turned 47 this past year [he will turn 47 on April 23, 2024] and I don't have much time left in the WWE. I think it’s just the demand of age. You know, I'm trying to figure out when to close that chapter," he said.

The Doctor of Thuganomics is open to returning to the ring for a big retirement storyline. He revealed that he began to form his exit strategy when he turned 45.

"I wouldn't be who I am — professionally or personally — without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake. Every time I perform, I want to give my all to the audience. And I’ve got to admit when I hit the 45 mark, I had to begin to try to form an exit strategy and I'm trying to work on that currently," he said. [H/T People]

Cena last wrestled at Crown Jewel on November 4 and was defeated by Solo Sikoa.

MJF reveals talk with WWE legend John Cena

AEW star MJF recently met John Cena at the red carpet premiere of The Iron Claw, which is based on wrestling's legendary Von Erich Family.

The Salt of The Earth spoke with SEScoops about his interaction with the WWE megastar, revealing that Cena approached him with praise. MJF also commented on how Cena is a role model.

"I don't think it's unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about. He didn't have to do this, and it meant the world to me. [John Cena] walked over to me, and he said he's a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism... He is a tremendous role model. Not just for me as a professional wrestler, but for everybody around the world, because he teaches you how important hard work is," he said.

MJF and Cena also talked about transitioning from the wrestling ring to Hollywood.

