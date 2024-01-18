“I’m willing to listen” - John Cena on potential WWE return for major match

John Cena says he is open to possibly returning to WWE for what would likely be one of the biggest matches in company history.

Cena wrestled his last match, for now, at Crown Jewel, losing to Solo Sikoa. The 46-year-old has not appeared regularly in the promotion since 2017 but returns for special appearances amid rumors and speculation on his in-ring future.

Cena recently spoke to People Magazine in an exclusive interview. While he didn't confirm any talks with the company about putting together a retirement storyline, he realized it was on the horizon. The 16-time world champion said he was open to hearing what the company had in mind.

"I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it's a big final match or if it's just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I'm willing to listen to what WWE has to say," he said. [H/T People]

After working just one match in 2022, Cena returned at WrestleMania 39 and came up short against then-United States Champion Austin Theory. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Cena regularly appeared on WWE TV from September to November 2023.

Carlito recalled a controversial WWE storyline with John Cena

Veteran star Carlito kicked off a feud with John Cena in 2004, and now he's opening up on a controversial angle from their program.

Carlito made his official WWE debut by capturing the United States Championship from Cena on the October 5, 2004, episode of SmackDown. Their rivalry included a nightclub segment where the Cenation leader was "stabbed" by Carlito's then-bodyguard. After a month off TV, Cena regained the title from Carlito on the November 16, 2004, edition of SmackDown.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the Latino World Order member said he was taking any idea being offered because he was a rookie.

"I was just coming in. I would have taken any idea. Give me whatever idea you've got and I'll make it work. So they could have told me me do whatever and I would have done it. But I would have tried to make it the best I could," he said.

Carlito returned to WWE in 2023 as a member of the LWO. He last wrestled on the New Year's Evil edition of NXT, teaming with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde for a win over Myles Borne, Drew Gulak, and Damon Kemp.

