Carlito clears the air about controversial John Cena storyline

Back in 2004, when multi-time WWE Champion John Cena was still flexing his muscles in the mid-card, he clashed with a SmackDown newcomer, Carlito, and his bodyguard, Jesus. Their rivalry sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, sparking drama that still sizzles today.

Fresh off his shocking debut and United States Championship win over The Leader of Cenation, The Caribbean Cool reign was rocked by a chilling nightclub incident in a storyline.

The 44-year-old star's then-bodyguard, Jesus employed an attack in a nightclub that left Cena reeling and 'stabbed.' The kayfabe incident kept him off TV for several months. The wrestling world recoiled from the storyline's brutality, but Carlito stood by the creative decision.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of MailOnline, the LWO member set the record straight stating since he was a rookie star, he was open to taking any idea from WWE creatives and he tried to make the best of it.

"I was just coming in. I would have taken any idea. Give me whatever idea you've got and I'll make it work. So they could have told me me do whatever and I would have done it. But I would have tried to make it the best I could," Carlito said.

LA Knight opened up about his relationship with John Cena

The 16-time World Champion and Knight teamed up at Fastlane 2023 to take on Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The bout saw the babyfaces emerging victorious over the heels.

The Megastar during an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, reflected upon working with John Cena and shared a backstage incident involving his girlfriend.

"Man, you know what? That is one of the easiest guys to work with. Everything is simple. Everything is, there's not any over complicated thought process."

LA Knight added:

"My girlfriend was backstage at Fastlane and he was like... It wasn't like she wanted to meet him, 'Hey, can I meet...' He was like, 'Can I meet her?' And I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely.'"

The Leader of Cenation suffered a defeat at the hands of Sikoa at the 2023 Crown Jewel. The WWE Universe is hoping to see Cena make his appearance at this year's Royal Rumble on January 27.

