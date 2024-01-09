Major WWE star opens up about his relationship with John Cena; says he asked to meet his girlfriend

SmackDown star LA Knight recently opened up about his relationship with WWE legend John Cena.

Last year, The Leader of the Cenation returned for a brief run in the Stamford-based company. He worked closely with Knight. The 16-time World Champion and the 41-year-old teamed up to defeat The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Knight opened up about working with Cena and their relationship backstage. He even disclosed that the WWE legend asked to meet his girlfriend.

"Man, you know what? That is one of the easiest guys to work with. Everything is simple. Everything is, there's not any over complicated thought process. It's just kinda like, 'Hey, look, when we go out there we're gonna do our thing. It's gonna be this this this.' 'Cool. Yeah. Great. Wonderful,'" he said.

The Megastar added:

"But beyond that, super easy to talk to, super cool, super nice. My girlfriend was backstage at Fastlane and he was like... It wasn't like she wanted to meet him, 'Hey, can I meet...' He was like, 'Can I meet her?' And I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely.' He was like thrilled that he just wanted to meet because he saw her pass by when she was going to the bathroom or whatever. So, stuff like that. So he's just super nice and cool." [28:53 - 29:35]

WWE star LA Knight addressed recent marriage rumors

A few weeks ago, rumors suggested LA Knight had tied the knot with his girlfriend, Michelle Yavulla. In his interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Megastar addressed these rumors.

The 41-year-old SmackDown star denied getting married, stating that the rumors were untrue.

"So, apparently, I've been married twice this year as well. [Hey, congratulations!] Thank you even though I'm not married. (...) That's where I had the weird articles come up about like, 'Does LA Knight have a sister? Does he have a brother? He keeps his family life very secret' and stuff like that. And then it turns out that I got married over a weekend which was amazing that I got married this weekend because as far as I knew, I was wrestling in the ring all that da*n weekend. But somehow I found time to get married."

