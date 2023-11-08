John Cena benefited from getting "decimated" at the hands of Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes John Cena's decimation by Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel benefits the Leader of the Cenation.

The 16-time World Champion returned to the Stamford-based company last September. He has since feuded with The Bloodline on SmackDown. Last Saturday, he squared off against Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel. However, he was destroyed by The Enforcer, who hit him with several Samoan Spikes before pinning him for the victory.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray addressed Cena's loss in Saudi Arabia. He stated that everybody benefited from that match.

"Everybody won in that match. Everybody took a step forward. Solo takes a massive step forward in the decimation and pinning of John Cena and John Cena just takes another step forward to his GOAT level immortality. Those people weren't like, 'Booo! You got your a** kicked. You lost definitively. You're washed up and done.' They gave him a standing ovation, thank you so much for putting your body through that and willing yourself up in the middle of the ring and performing and coming here for us," he said. [29:50 - 30:32]

WWE is protecting Roman Reigns ahead of a huge match against a major superstar at WrestleMania 40, believes Bully Ray. Check out his comments here.

Will John Cena play a new role in WWE?

After his defeat against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel a few days ago, John Cena hinted at retirement by posting a photo of David Beckham in his retirement match on his Instagram.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T answered a fan's question about whether Cena could now play a new role and become Austin Theory's mentor in WWE.

"John Cena was one of the best learners. He was one of the best students of this game that I've ever seen. And I can say that once, I said it a 1000 times, this kid when I worked with him all he did was listen and perform. That's all he did. And he picked it up and now he's in that same position. So, yeah, he can be a hell of a mentor," he said.

After John Cena's loss, only one male WWE Superstar can realistically become a 17-time world champion. Check out the details here.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here