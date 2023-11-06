After John Cena's loss, only one male WWE star can realistically become a 17-time world champion

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 featured one of the most decisive losses of John Cena's career. Many expected the WWE legend to defeat Solo Sikoa and record his first televised singles win in five years. However, the Bloodline member spoiled the party by delivering several Samoan Spikes en route to picking up a clean pinfall victory.

For many years, Cena looked the most likely to break Ric Flair's long-standing record of 16 world title wins. The wrestler-turned-actor matched The Nature Boy's tally in 2017, meaning he only needs one more title win to claim the outright record.

Unfortunately, following his latest loss in Saudi Arabia, WWE's marquee man for more than a decade can no longer be considered a serious world title contender. The 46-year-old will forever be a huge draw, but it is clearer now more than ever that his role is to put over future stars.

With Cena out of the picture, only Randy Orton is a realistic candidate to surpass his former rival and Flair's title reign record. The Viper has won 14 world titles over the last 19 years. At the age of 43, it is not impossible that he could add another three victories to that tally over the next few years.

Orton has not wrestled since May 2022 due to a serious back injury, but he is reportedly set to return soon.

Ric Flair once chose between John Cena and Randy Orton

In 2022, Ric Flair spoke on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast about his world title record. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said John Cena was unlikely to win a 17th world championship due to his part-time status.

Regarding the other realistic contenders, Flair claimed Randy Orton has a better chance of winning another three titles before Cena captures one. The wrestling icon added that he "wouldn't be offended" if anyone breaks his record, especially as he considers himself to be a 21-time world champion.

In the women's division, Charlotte Flair holds the all-time female record of 14 world title wins.

Do you think Randy Orton should break John Cena and Ric Flair's record? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here