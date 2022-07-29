"Has a better shot at it" - Ric Flair says current WWE RAW star will break his world title record, not John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that Randy Orton "has a better shot" at beating his long-standing world title record than John Cena.

The Nature Boy and Cenation Leader are recognized as 16-time world champions by WWE, which is the record for most world title reigns in professional wrestling history.

It's been five years since John Cena last held a world title in WWE, and it's unlikely he will win another one as he's a part-time competitor.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion and still performs regularly in WWE. He only needs three more world titles to break the current record. It could probably happen, as he is still one of the company's top stars.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair explained why he believes The Viper will break his record and not John Cena.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think they will ever give it to a part-time performer. I think that Randy Orton has a better shot at it, Randy will come back, he has to have surgery. But I certainly wouldn’t be offended because the real number is 21. They all have a way to go. But I love John Cena, he is a such a credible performer and just one of the great guys in the business," he said. (H/T Inside The Ropes)

When was the last time John Cena held a world championship in WWE?

The Cenation Leader is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the company. He has headlined multiple events, including WrestleMania, and shared the ring with many legends.

At Royal Rumble 2017, he defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship, his 16th world title reign. He would go on to lose it to Bray Wyatt a few months later at Elimination Chamber.

At SummerSlam last year, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but was unable to capture the title.

Do you think Cena will break Ric Flair's record with a 17th title reign? Or will it be Orton? Let us know in the comments section below!

