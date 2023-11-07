John Cena to play a new role in WWE with former champion following loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel is possible, believes legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes John Cena could play a new role after his loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

Cena returned to the Stamford-based company last August. He has since won two tag team matches at Superstar Spectacle and Fastlane. However, he recently lost to Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one fight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia after the latter hit him with several Samoan Spikes.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to a fan's question about Cena possibly becoming Austin Theory's mentor after his defeat against The Enforcer at Crown Jewel.

"No, man. I said John Cena going over there was kinda like, you know, the old dog teaching the young dogs a few tricks. But, it was a mentoring session as well. But, I do see John Cena as being one of those generals that could teach these guys so much but it's gonna be up to these young guys to be open to listen to John and understand what he's really bringing to these guys as far as knowledge, as far as experience, as far as what it takes to make it to that next level and beyond. John Cena's done that," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"But John Cena was one of the best learners. He was one of the best students of this game that I've ever seen. And I can say that once, I said it a 1000 times, this kid when I worked with him all he did was listen and perform. That's all he did. And he picked it up and now he's in that same position. So, yeah, he can be a hell of a mentor." [1:09:19 - 1:10:15]

Did John Cena retire from WWE?

After his defeat against The Bloodline's Enforcer Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, John Cena posted a photo of David Beckham in his retirement match with Paris St. Germain. Many interpreted the post as Cena hinting at retirement from in-ring competition.

Ahead of his match with Sikoa, Cena addressed retirement in an interview with After The Bell.

"I think when I express, when I'm courageous enough to express to those making choices like, 'Hey, this is it.' I do what they tell me to do because I believe in full faith that they are doing what's best for business. So whenever it comes to an end, and it will, whatever is deemed the best thing for the WWE is exactly what will be the perfect moment, period," he said. (H/T Fightful)

