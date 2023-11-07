John Cena to put his career on the line at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the realistic possibility

John Cena's devastating loss at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 has left countless fans heartbroken. The conclusion of the match has sparked speculation about the potential retirement of the Cenation Leader from the company. Adding to the uncertainty, he hinted at this possibility in a cryptic post following his defeat at Crown Jewel.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding Cena's retirement from the company, the door remains open for another Cena match, possibly at WrestleMania 40.

However, this time, Cena might put his career on the line. He failed to fulfill his promise of winning at Crown Jewel and breaking his losing streak in the company. The potential scenario might see John Cena make a comeback after a hiatus following Crown Jewel.

Upon his return, the Cenation Leader could address his devastating loss to Solo Sikoa, admitting that he failed to deliver his promise to the fans.

However, things could take an unexpected turn when someone confronts Cena, mocking him for his defeat and suggesting he should retire. The persistent disrespect might lead John to challenge his detractor, ultimately putting his career on the line to raise the stakes of the match.

It is noteworthy that Cena previously suffered a significant loss in his high-profile match at WrestleMania 28 against The Rock. However, he redeemed himself by securing a crucial victory at WrestleMania 29, dethroning The Rock to claim the WWE Championship. Thus, it is plausible that the company might be planning for a similar narrative arc this time, which might even be his 17th World Title reign in WWE.

Will John Cena participate at Survivor Series 2023?

Following Crown Jewel, the next Premium Live Event for the company is Survivor Series 2023, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has led to curiosity about the Cenation Leader's status for the upcoming event.

Recent reports have indicated that John Cena was initially considered for participation in WarGames at Survivor Series, but this plan is currently uncertain. So, it appears the company is still deliberating on the storyline's direction following his recent loss.

Given that Survivor Series is one of the company's major shows, it remains to be seen whether Cena will be included in the lineup for this Premium Live Event.

