Potential update on John Cena’s WWE status following Crown Jewel loss

WWE Superstar John Cena faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. The loss has led to speculations regarding the former's future in the company.

The feud between John Cena and Solo Sikoa began after the Leader of The Cenation got involved with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief ordered The Enforcer to take care of the 46-year-old. It led to both the wrestlers agreeing to a match at Crown Jewel.

During the match, The Bloodline member decimated the former WWE Champion, as he hit the latter with multiple Samoan spikes before eventually pinning him for the win. A dejected Cena left the ring to a standing ovation from the fans. Veteran commentator Michael Cole teased that this could be Cena's last in-ring appearance.

BWE(@BoozerRaaslin) took to their Twitter account to share a potential update regarding Cena's future in WWE. In a Twitter post, BWE talked about the Stamford-based Company's plans for the former World Champion for the upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series. The tweet stated that the wrestling promotion had earlier discussed his name for the PLE.

"Alright, Cena no word on if he's working WG [War Games]. But was discussed before to feature in it," wrote BWE regarding John Cena.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 16-time world champion following the crushing defeat at the premium live event in Riyadh.

John Cena reveals he is frustrated with WWE Superstars

The Leader of The Cenation is a huge wrestling fan. It is evident from how passionately he talks about the business. Speaking to Cory Graves and Kevin Patrick on After The Bell Podcast, he revealed why he is frustrated with the current crop of WWE Superstars.

John Cena stated that he hasn't seen any current superstar practice his style of wrestling. He also praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and called him an 'improvisational guy.'

"Every performer can have their own style and it can work for everyone, you know, there have been so many Hall of Famers that operate under a different construct. I get a little frustrated, because I see no one in practice of what I used to do, there may be one and that's Roman Reigns, just feeling the energy of the audience and using all the drills you've done, all of the fall downs that you have to wait for the right time to do stuff, and Roman is a very improvisational guy and works that style and he's really incredible," he said.

