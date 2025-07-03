Jason Blum says team “over-thought” M3GAN 2.0: “We all thought M3GAN was like Superman”

M3GAN 2.0 premiered in movie theaters on June 27, 2025, but it failed to do well at the box office, considering the first movie was a massive hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original, which was made on a $12 million budget, grossed $181.7 million worldwide. Meanwhile, the $25 million sequel only made $10.2 million domestically on its opening weekend, and international sales are not much better at $6.8 million so far.

Ad

Around a week has passed since the release, Blumhouse creator and producer Jason Blum shared what he thought the reason was why the sequel wasn't a box office hit as expected. Blum joined Matt Belloni on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Spotify's The Town podcast to discuss the follow-up to the 2023 horror hit.

"We all thought M3GAN was like Superman. We could do anything to her. We could change genres. We could put her in the summer. We could make her look different. We could turn her from a bad guy into a good guy. And we classically over-thought how powerful people's engagement was, really, with her," he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Blum also doubled down on the genre-swap they did for the character in M3GAN 2.0 as one of the reasons it flopped. In the first movie, M3GAN was a slasher-type villain, but in the sequel, she is portrayed as a bloodthirsty robot action hero. Jason Blum added that their decision to release the sequel in the summer didn't serve them well.

He said that he thought they were going "from a little movie to a tentpole" by switching to a summer release. However, despite the disappointing box office performance of M3GAN 2.0 in its first week, Blum said that he wasn't worried about Blumhouse's future. He chalked it up to being a "slump," which he said other production companies and studios also go through.

Ad

Everything to know about M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0 is a sequel to the 2023 horror hit that follows a murderous AI doll named Model 3 Generative Android, aka M3GAN. Gerard Johnstone, who directed the first movie, returned to write the screenplay and direct the sequel.

Ad

Per Johnstone's description of the second film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December 2024, here's what M3GAN 2.0 promises to bring its audiences:

"[The sequel] is a response to what people really loved about the first movie, but also this evolving conversation and fear that we're having about how A.I. is changing us and changing our children and changing society."

Ad

The sequel picks up two years after M3GAN left off, following Gemma (Allison Williams), who is now a high-profile author, and her now-teenager niece Cady (Violet McGraw). They butt heads, with Gemma supposedly being an overprotective aunt, while Cady has developed a rebellious streak.

However, outside of their new normal, M3GAN's underlying tech has been stolen and used to create a military-grade weapon named Amelia, who has become autonomous. To defeat the new threat, Gemma and Cady bring M3GAN back and give her some new upgrades to make her faster, stronger, and more lethal than before.

Ad

Besides Williams and McGraw, another returning cast member for M3GAN 2.0 is Amie Donald, who plays M3GAN, with Jenna Davis coming back to voice the AI robot.

M3GAN 2.0 is in theaters now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More