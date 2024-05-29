Jeremy Renner explains why he left the Mission Impossible franchise and would like to come back

American actor Jeremy Renner recently revealed that his decision to exit the Mission: Impossible franchise in the past was due to his young daughter, as he did not want to be away from home for a long time. However, the 53-year-old also expressed that he would love to reprise his role as special agent William Brandt. The star told Collider in an interview published May 27, 2024:

"I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then."

For the unversed, Renner appeared in two Mission: Impossible films - the 2011 production titled Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation in 2015.

Jeremy Renner shares why he would now be willing to return to the Mission: Impossible franchise

Jeremy Renner got married to his ex-wife on January 13, 2014, and welcomed a daughter named Ava Berlin in March 2013. The couple got divorced on December 28, 2015, the same year Rogue Nation came out. The actor left the franchise and did not reprise his role in the last two films, Fallout and Dead Reckoning.

Jeremy Renner explained that he enjoyed working in the action films with Tom Cruise and loved playing the character, William Brandt. However, the Marvel star told Collider that he could not stay away from home as he was a new parent at the time. Now that Ava has grown to be 11 years old, Jeremy Renner shared that he would be open to the prospect of returning to the franchise.

“Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great," Renner stated.

There is no official news of the actor returning for the upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. It is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

Jeremy Renner has recently made his comeback to the entertainment industry after his near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1, 2023. The Paramount+ series titled Mayor of Kingstown has marked his first time on set after the incident.

The series's creator, Hugh Dillon, told People magazine on May 24, 2024, about the actor doing his own stunts.

"From where Jeremy was, to where we are now, and watching what he does — it's a joy to be part of that. [Seeing] Jeremy Renner do his own stunts? You should watch it for that alone," Hugh Dillon stated.

However, Renner admitted that the stunt work "was pretty violent" and it was "surprising" that he was "even able to attempt it" seeing as he had multiple injuries from last year's accident.

"I wasn't sure I was gonna be capable of it, but in the first episode, we were surprised. No injuries," Renner added.

Due to the deadly snowplow accident, Hawkeye actor was badly bruised. He had over 30 broken bones and a severely injured eye.

Jeremy Renner-starrer Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will come out on June 2, 2024, on Paramount+.