Karla Sofía Gascón says she hopes her "silence" about the controversial internet posts would let Emilia Pérez be appreciated

Karla Sofía Gascón promised to stay silent as she continued to weather the backlash for her resurfaced controversial tweets. The Oscar nominee issued an apology via her Instagram account on Thursday, February 6, 2025, saying that she hoped her "silence" would shift the focus to their film and for it to get the appreciation it deserved.

She also made a special mention of Emilia Pérez director, Jacques Audiard, in the post:

"Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference. I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way."

Karla Sofía Gascón's apology came after Audiard called the actress "self-destructive" during a Q&A with Deadline, published on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The French director also mentioned that he hadn't spoken to the Spanish actress for the past weeks after her old controversial tweets were resurfaced.

"I haven't spoken to her, and I don't want to," he said.

Emilia Pérez director calls Karla Sofía Gascón's resurfaced posts "inexcusable"

As Karla Sofía Gascón continued to face the backlash from her resurfaced tweets, which allegedly contained anti-vaccine and Islamophobic comments, Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard, broke his silence about the Spanish actress.

In his Q&A with Deadline, published on February 5, 2025, he described Gascón's tweets as "absolutely hateful" and "inexcusable".

"When you have that kind of relationship [based on trust] and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It's as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable."

Audiard also said that Gascón's scandal has been "taking up all the space" during the post-Oscar nomination of the film. He also alluded that the Spanish actress' media engagements were harming everyone involved in the project.

It's one of the main reasons why the French director said that he wasn't planning to reach out to Karla Sofía Gascón, saying:

"I just don't understand why she's continuing to harm us. I'm not getting in touch with her because right now she needs space to reflect and take accountability for her actions."

Audiard also called out the Gascón during the Q&A, saying that she had been "playing the victim" and "talking about herself as a victim." The French director said that he would continue to champion the rest of the team at Hollywood events during the awards season, he also said that there's "something sad about it" because of the controversy.

Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldaña also addressed Karla Sofía Gascón's scandal during a Q&A session on Friday, February 7, 2025, in London. As per Deadline, Saldaña felt "sad" with what has been happening for the last couple of days.

Karla Sofía Gascón missed four major awards ceremonies this week after Netflix distanced itself from the actress following the controversy of her resurfaced tweets.

