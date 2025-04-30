“Musicians need to stop "acting”- Netizens are divided as Charli XCX is reportedly set to star and produce Japanese director Takashi Miike’s next film

British pop singer Charli XCX shows growing success in the film world by shifting from her established music career to acting. Charli is set to star in and produce an upcoming film directed by renowned Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, known for his work on Audition and Ichi the Killer.

The untitled production will emerge from Charli XCX's Studio365 label while Ross Evans will write its screenplay. Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement about the cross-industry collaboration, while others are raising skepticism about musicians stepping into the acting world.

"Musicians need to stop “acting” ", an X user stated.

"she's coming for that Oscar win", another X user stated.

"The horror movie aspect will be Charlis acting skills", an individual commented.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans express excitement about the collaboration, while others question the casting choice.

"Charli xcx + Takashi Miike = chaotic horror incoming", a netizen wrote

"Interesting choice...", another netizen commented

"oh this about to eat", an individual suggested

The collaboration between Miike and Charli XCX showcases a milestone that combines pop music with a Japanese horror movie.

Charli XCX to star in Miike’s latest horror movie

With his acclaimed movies like Audition and Ichi the Killer under his belt, Miike has now teamed up with Charli, uniting pop elements with Japanese horror cinema. Studio365 serves as the production base for the unnamed project led by Charli XCX.

Ross Evans wrote the screenplay after gaining recognition for his work in How to Save a Marriage. The film's plot points remain undisclosed yet the involvement of Miike indicates that it might lean into psychological horror like his past cinematic creations.

Charli's acting ventures include roles in The Moment, an A24 film based on her original idea, and I Want Your Sex, directed by Gregg Araki. Additionally, she is set to appear in 100 Nights of Hero, Erupcja, Faces of Death, Sacrifice, and The Gallerist, showcasing her versatility in diverse storytelling.

The Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike stands among his country's most inventive directors by creating movies across horror, crime, action, and fantasy genres.

Born in Yao, Osaka, on August 24, 1960, Takashi Miike has directed 100 films through the 1990s to establish his reputation as a cinematic with unpredictable direction. The slow-burn psychological horror Audition (1999) established Miike as the master of horror while bringing him international recognition as a cult filmmaker.

The director then made Ichi the Killer (2001) as a hyper-violent crime film that stands today as one of his most globally recognized productions. The filmography of Miike further features Dead or Alive, Visitor Q, The Happiness of the Katakuris, Gozu, One Missed Call, Three Extremes, 13 Assassins, First Love, and Lumberjack the Monster.

While the film remains untitled and its plot details are still under wraps, the nature of this collaboration, combining Charli XCX with Miike, has already ignited widespread discussion.

