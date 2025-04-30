Who was Priscilla Pointer married to? Everything to know about family as actress known for 'Carrie' and 'Dallas' dies at 100

Priscilla Pointer, a renowned theatre and screen actress who co-starred in multiple films with her daughter Amy Irving, died at the age of 100. According to her family, Pointer died "peacefully in her sleep" on Monday, April 28.

On April 29, David Irving, her son and a writer and filmmaker, told The Hollywood Reporter that Priscilla Pointer died in an assisted care home in Connecticut, USA. Pointer was a famous actress who played Victoria Principal's character's mother, Rebecca Barnes Wentworth, on the American television series Dallas in the early 1980s.

Some of Pointer's other performances include: N.Y.P.D., Sons and Daughters, Police Woman, Nickelodeon, The Onion Field, and Twilight Zone: The Movie.

In 1947, Priscilla Pointer married her first husband, Jules Irving, whom she had met while working on the Brother Rat movie in Europe. From 1947 until his passing in 1979, the actress and the former creative director of Lincoln Centre were married. Then, she remarried and settled with Robert Symonds in 1980. Until his death in 2007, they remained together.

Priscilla Pointer married twice and outlived both her husbands

Priscilla Pointer had stage training and made appearances in several Broadway productions and tours, such as The Condemned of Altona, The Country Wife, and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Priscilla Pointer married former actor Jules Irving in 1947, and he directed many of her projects. They also co-founded the San Francisco Actor's Workshop. The plays Voices and The Road to Mecca are among the many stage appearances they have shared.

Jules Irving was an American actor, producer, director, and educator, who was a co-founder of the San Francisco Actor's Workshop in the 1950s. Irving travelled to New York City and took a position as the first Producing Director of the Repertory Company of the Vivian Beaumont Theatre of Lincoln Centre in 1966.

He participated actively in school productions and debuted on Broadway in George S. Kaufman's The American Way when he was 13 years old. When his battalion encountered Soviet forces in 1943, he acted as a Russian interpreter and served in the infantry during the Battle of the Bulge.

Following V-E Day, he moved to Special Services, where he worked with Joshua Logan to plan camp shows, which gave him the chance to refine his theatre management abilities. At the age of 54, he passed away from a heart attack while on vacation in Reno, Nevada, in 1979.

A year later, in 1980, Priscilla Pointer remarried Robert Symonds, who had previously worked with Irving as a producer at Lincoln Centre. Robert Symonds was an actor as well.

From 1965 until 1972, he served as the associate director of Lincoln Center's Repertory Theatre. Productions of The Miser, Twelfth Night, A Streetcar Named Desire, Cyrano de Bergerac, and The Caucasian Chalk Circle are among his theatre credits.

Additionally, Superstition, The Ice Pirates (1984), Crimewave (1985), Rumpelstiltskin (1987), Mandroid (1993), Primary Colours (1998), Inferno (1999), The Exorcist (1973), Linda Lovelace for President (1975), Grey Lady Down (1978), And Justice for All (1979), and Catch Me If You Can (2002) are among his film credits.

Symonds appeared as a guests on numerous television shows, such as The Rockford Files, M*A*S*H, Benson, Cheers, Quincy, M.E., Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, ER, Alias, Cold Case, and as Robert E. Lee in the 1982 miniseries The Blue and the Grey. He also portrayed Benjamin Franklin in the 1976 PBS miniseries The Adams Chronicles and Dr. Jonas Edwards in Dynasty from 1982 to 1987.

In 1952, he married Elizabeth Janel Kaderli, with whom he had three children: Rebecca, Barry, and Victoria. In 1969, he and Janel were divorced. Actress Priscilla Pointer was his wife from 1980 till his passing. Prostate cancer complications claimed his life on the morning of August 23, 2007, at the age of 80.

Meanwhile, other children of Priscilla Pointer haven't said anything about it as of yet.

