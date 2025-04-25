“King of fan service” — Internet thrilled as BTS’ Jin to hold in-person romantic theatre event for ARMY in celebration of his album, ‘ECHO’

On April 25, 2025, BigHit Music announced on Weverse that BTS' Jin will host a romantic fan gathering for his second solo album, Echo. The event, called Hi-Seokjin, will take place at a movie theater in Seoul on May 18, 2025, and will include a hi-touch session. Specific details will be shared only with selected participants, causing a surge in activity on social media.

"King of fan service... I'm so jealous," an X user commented.

Numerous individuals are reacting vigorously to the unanticipated cinema gathering with Jin. Some are noting the romantic theme of recent events, and a few are imagining what it would be like to attend.

"A hug event before and now a romantic event at a movie theater??? he’s courting us," a fan remarked.

"Okay, so first hug, then merry go round, now movie theatre? HOW TF WE INTERNATIONAL ARMY CAN TAKE CARE OF PAPERS AND TICKET FOR AN EVENT ONLY 23 DAYS FROM NOW?!," a viewer said.

"THAT SHOULD BE ME ON A MOVIE DATE WITH SEOKJIN I SHOULD BE SHARING A BAG OF POPCORN WITH HIM I SHOULD BE SHARING A CUP OF SODA WITH HIM I SHOULD BE HOLDING HANDS WITH HIM WHILE THE MOVIE IS GOING AND WHEN THE SCARY PART OF THE MOVIE IS THERE I HIDE MY FACE IN HIS SHIRT," a netizen mentioned.

Others are sharing their thoughts on the BTS' madnae's new event, focusing on his continued efforts to connect with them.

"Jin bringing back fan meets/interactions is so sweet to me. He doesn’t need to do it but he immediately did it when he came back from ms and now again for echo promotions. (I act jealous cause Korean army get to do this but I’m really happy for them lmao)," a person shared.

"Romantic" movie theater, he's re-enacting our first date guys," a user noted.

"Seokjin loves us so much man," another fan added.

BTS' Jin has another high-touch fan meet in Tokyo this May

A follow-up engagement, High Touch Event with Jin, is set for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 13:00 JST in Tokyo, Japan. It includes a brief physical greeting where attendees will exchange a two-handed gesture with the BTS member.

The place for this second event will be disclosed privately to those selected. Fans can register from Friday, April 25, at 11:00 KST until Monday, May 19, at 23:59 KST.

Only 1,000 entries will be chosen. Results will be revealed on Friday, May 23, around 19:00 KST. Entry is tied to buying Jin’s new release through designated platforms.

BTS' Jin to release solo album, Echo, followed by RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour

BTS vocalist Kim Seokjin is set to release his second solo project titled Echo on May 16, 2025, as officially confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC. The South Korean label revealed that Jin is nearing the final phase of production for the new album.

More specifics about the release and its associated promotional plans will be shared in the coming weeks. The artist then initiates his inaugural worldwide solo journey, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The title draws inspiration from his personal YouTube series, Run Jin.

The expedition starts with back-to-back renditions on June 28 and 29 at Goyang Auxiliary Arena in South Korea. Following the launch, the tour moves to Japan for four appearances — two each in Chiba and Osaka.

During July, the 32-year-old is slated to appear live across multiple U.S. locales, starting in Anaheim, California, on July 17 and 18. The K-pop idol is then scheduled to perform in Dallas (July 22–23), Tampa (July 26–27), and Newark, New Jersey (July 30–31).

August takes Jin to Europe, starting with consecutive performances at London’s O2 Arena on August 5 and 6, followed by stops in Amsterdam for gigs on August 9 and 10.

BTS' Jin’s comeback signals a pivotal milestone, arriving just ahead of the eagerly awaited military completions of fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook this June. He stands as the first among the group to finish his service and relaunch solo musical pursuits.

