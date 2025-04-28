Ne Zha 2 tops China box office again as market slows before May holiday

Ne Zha 2 took China's box office by storm following its release, even during its thirteenth weekend running - April 25-27, 2025. The 2025 Chinese animation fantasy adventure film is the sequel to Ne Zha (2019). Directed by Jiaozi, the film is based on the deity Nezha, the Crown Prince, and the 16th-century novel by Xu Zhonglin, Fengshen Yanyi (Investiture of the Gods).
The film was released in cinemas across China on January 29, 2025, the first day of the 2025 Chinese New Year. It received critical acclaim and ratings of 8.5, 9.7, and 9.8 out of 10 on the Chinese platforms Douban, Maoyan, and Taopiaopiao, respectively.
It became the first movie to gross RMB 1 billion ($137 million) within 3 days of the Chinese New Year weekend. It crossed RMB 5 billion ($684 million) within 8 days of its release, making it mainland China's highest-grossing animated film. On February 8, 2025, the film had grossed RMB 7 billion ($958 million), making it the highest-grossing Chinese film of all time, and the first non-Hollywood film to earn this much in box-office sales.
It was released across the United States on February 13, 2025. By March 12, the film had crossed the $2 billion mark, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time, even exceeding the lifetime total of Pixar's Inside Out 2 (2024). Ne Zha 2 has gathered a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and 96% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes from American audiences.
Ne Zha 2 continues to top China's box office
In its thirteenth weekend, ahead of the 2025 May Day holidays, April 25-27, 2025, Ne Zha 2 gathered RMB 21.9 million, making its cumulative box office earnings $2.12 billion. It continues to stand as China's highest-grossing film of 2025. The total box office earnings in China for this weekend are at $13.5 million, with We Girls at second place ($2.1 million), Aniplex's Bocchi the Rock! Recap Part 1 in third place ($1.3 million), Chinese political thriller Fox Hunt in the fourth place ($1.3 million), and Warner Bros' A Minecraft Movie following at $1.1 million.
Box office sales are expected to take an upward turn in the upcoming May Day weekend, with more than 10 movies set to release over the 5-day holiday period. Some of the movies releasing this week are MCU's Thunderbolts*, Andrew Lau's The Dumpling Queen, and Herman Yau's A Gilded Game.
Ne Zha 2 is available to watch in cinemas across the United States.