"No one wants a remake": Internet divided over reports about Patrick Schwarzenegger wanting to play Patrick Bateman in American Psycho remake

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger wants to be considered for the lead role in Luca Guadagnino's new American Psycho movie. Christian Bale once played the character of the murderous Wall Street banker Patrick Bateman in the movie that came out in 2000. Now, the White Lotus star expressed his interest in suiting up to play the character based on Bret Easton Ellis' satirical horror novel.

Ad

In a comment to an X user who suggested on April 30 that the American Psycho remake could be his breakout role, Patrick Schwarzenegger said, "I'd love nothing more." However, it wasn't the first time the White Lotus star raised his hand to be the next Patrick Bateman. In an X post in 2024, sharing a Variety report about the remake, he wrote, "My dream."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the new headlines about him wanting in on the new Guadagnino project, fans online have opposing reactions. One fan called American Psycho a horrendous movie that no one wants a remake of.

"No one wants a remake of that horrendous film," a user on X commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More netizens share their displeasure about a possible remake or Patrick Schwarzenegger possibly starring it in. According to some comments, an American Psycho remake is not needed while others don't think Schwarzenegger has the acting talent or experience to pull the character off.

"Stop this nonsense.! We don't need [a] remake. We need fresh new ideas! And come one, who's gonna be a better Patrick Bateman than Christian Bale," a user on X said.

Ad

"Not nearly enough acting talent OR experience. This guy is too up his own nepo a$$ about his career," a user on X commented.

"I really don't know if he does have the range to do the part," an X user added.

However, some social media users think that Patrick Schwarzenegger would do a great playing Patrick Bateman in the movie based on his acting in The White Lotus season 3.

Ad

"A lot of people are hating but he'd actually do a great job in this," an X user commented.

"After watching him in the White Lotus, I'm convinced he can pull it off," another X user said.

What to know about the new American Psycho movie amid Patrick Schwarzenegger's desire to land the lead role in the project

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news about a new American Psycho film with Lionsgate came out late in 2024, with Luca Guadagnino's name attached to the project as the director. According to a Variety report in October 2024, he's in final negotiations for the project. The Challengers and Suspiria director would be stepping in on the role of Mary Harron, who directed the 2000 film starring Patrick Bateman.

However, according to the outlet, the new project wouldn't be a remake of the 2000 classic, but a new adaptation of Ellis' satirical horror novel, with Scott Z. Burns writing the script. In a separate Variety report on December 2024, Austin Butler was reportedly slated for the project's lead role after Jacob Elordi's casting didn't come to pass. However, Butler's role offer is not yet formalized.

Ad

Meanwhile, besides sharing his desire to play Patrick Bateman in the new adaptation, Patrick Schwarzenegger has also given his fans a glimpse of what he would look like in the role. In a 2021 Vanity Fair issue, the actor did a photo shoot as an homage to the character.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's photoshoot includes him dressed in a professional getup with a red tie and suspenders that looks similar to Bateman's outfit in the original movie.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming American Psycho film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More