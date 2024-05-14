Road House 2 confirmed by Amazon in Upfronts presentation

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, broke the news about the development of Road House 2 during the studio's inaugural Upfronts presentation at a Pier 36 venue in New York City. This comes as exciting news for fans of the first part, which was released on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the lead character of Dalton will continue to be portrayed by Jake Gyllenhall in the sequel. Jennifer Salke was ecstatic about the confirmation of the second installment of the film during her presentation on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. She said:

“As we saw this spring the world went crazy for a little movie called ‘Road House. Nearly 8 million viewers globally have watched ‘Road House.’ We like to watch this these results like a baby.”

The immense success of the first film has prompted a sequel. Jake Gyllenhall starred alongside Daniela Melchior, Arturo Castro, and Post Malone, among others. One of the most prominent characters in the film was portrayed by former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Connor McGregor.

What is Road House about?

The recently released Prime Video film Road House was a remake of the popular 1989 action movie of the same name, featuring Patrick Swayze. The 2024 film centered around the character of Dalton, played by Jake Gyllenhall. The film was directed by Doug Liman and based on a story by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin.

Dalton is a former UFC fighter who takes up the job of a bouncer at a roadhouse bar in the Florida Keys. He finds himself embroiled in the schemes of a crime boss who wants to take over the bar, where he joins as the bouncer. The film saw a lot of action, and Conor McGregor's film debut as one of the antagonists, Knox, was received very well by fans.

As per MGM Studios, the film has been watched by nearly 80 million people worldwide, making it a major success. The film premiered on the streaming service on March 21, 2024, and attracted a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers within two weeks of its release. The film is currently the “most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis” for any production by Amazon MGM Studios.

The plot for the upcoming sequel is yet to be announced by the studio. It can be expected that more news about the film and its cast will be revealed once production for the sequel commences.

There was a 2006 sequel to Patrick Swayze's 1989 film. The sequel is titled Road House 2: Last Call, which was a direct-to-video release. It starred Johnathon Schaech as DEA Agent Shane Tanner as he tries to protect his uncle's bar from being taken over by criminals. The 2006 edition was not well received, like the original film starring Swayze. It can be expected that the upcoming sequel will follow a tighter plot as it continues Dalton's story.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Road House 2.

