"rude awakening for all of us": Emily Blunt opens up about her return to The Devil Wears Prada 2

Emily Blunt has spoken about her return to The Devil Wears Prada 2, confirming that she is reprising her iconic role as Emily Charlton. She has discussed her experience of returning to the world of high fashion and the lasting impact of the original movie in recent interviews. Speaking to Porter, the Oppenhiemer actress stated:

“I don’t love wearing heels, so getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us.”

Blunt admitted that in real life, she doesn’t enjoy wearing high heels. Returning to the role required her to step back into the demanding, stylish wardrobe that defined the first film. She said:

“I drown myself in clothes. I quite like oversized; I like to hide, I like to shroud.”

A sequel to the 2006 comedy film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all reprising their iconic roles. The sequel will also feature new cast members, including Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, and Kenneth Branagh.

Emily Blunt shares insights on reprising role in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Emily Blunt at The Smashing Machine Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

In a conversation with Porter magazine, Emily Blunt revealed that returning to her character’s wardrobe, particularly the high heels, has been a challenging adjustment for the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is currently under production.

She characterized her return to the set as "wild," adding that she and her co-stars, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway, and Meryl Streep, who are all returning for the sequel, are all taken aback by the continuing love and nostalgia for the film. The Marry Poppins Returns actress said:

“When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life that it would have and the impact it would have on people. As my husband said to me the other day, this is people’s nostalgia bank. They’ve watched this with their families 50, 60 times; they’ve watched it when their parents are sick; they’ve watched it when they’re sad, when they’ve gone through a breakup,”

She further added:

“Of course, I meet people who will quote the movie to me, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been hit with a bombardment of the realization of what the movie is to people coming back to the film set. And that’s what we all feel, holy cow. That’s what everyone says, every day: holy s#!%.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming in New York, and it follows Miranda Priestly as she faces the demise of the conventional magazine industry. This puts her in direct conflict with Blunt's character, Emily, who is now a high-ranking executive at a luxury conglomerate with the advertising budget that Miranda desperately needs.

While fans eagerly await her reunion with the star-studded cast, Blunt continues to appear in diverse projects, including her recent acclaimed performance in Oppenheimer and her upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

