Smile 2 is the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2022 psychological horror film, Smile. The film is expected to be released on October 19, 2024, according to multiple reports. Meanwhile, a new cryptic teaser featuring a pop star surfaced on Instagram and X, leading fans to wonder if it was part of the marketing of the sequel.

A brand new X account for Skye Riley Nation (@SkyeRileyNation) debuted on the platform and shared a video of a pop star singing along to a catchy tune. The caption seemingly announced the name of the song, Blood on White Satin.

"Disaster waiting to happen, like blood on white satin 💋 #skyeriley," the caption read.

An official Instagram account with the same handle also shared the video, along with several other photos featuring BTS from the song and other promotional activities.

Trending

The teaser for Smile 2 showcased the lyric video of a song where the singer looked quite similar to actress Naomi Scott. The 31-year-old British actress has been cast in one of the leading roles in Smile 2.

The marketing for the upcoming horror thriller also included billboards on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The billboards seemed to be promoting an upcoming single by Skle Riley, a previously unheard-of singer. One of the billboards also had the words "Skye is limitless," while another read, "Disaster waiting to happen, like blood on white satin."

The new single, titled Blood on White Satin, is set to be released on June 18, 2024.

Smile 2 Director says storyline will be "very different" from the first film

Expand Tweet

The sequel to the psychological horror film, Smile, which was released in 2022, Smile 2 is set to be released on October 18, 2024. While a teaser for the film has been released, fans are still awaiting the first trailer. The cryptic teaser featuring Skye Riley can be understood as a confirmation of Naomi Scott's character in the film.

Smile 2 was screened at CinemaCon in April 2024, and showcased Scott's character as a popular singer, afflicted by the curse from the first film. The cast for the film was previously announced and apart from Scott, it includes Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley. Kyle Gallner, who was a part of the first film, will reprise his role as Joel, making him the only returning character.

Director Parker Finn had hinted at the potential of having a sequel and said that he kept certain parts of Smile ambiguous so they could be explored in Smile 2. He has previously also spoken about how the sequel will have a different storyline from the first film, adding that he wanted to keep the plot fresh and exciting.

At the 2023 CinemaCon, Paramount confirmed the news of the film's production, before announcing that Naomi Scott would be one of the lead actors in it. The filming for the sequel began in January 2024 and ended in March 2024. Major filming locations included New York City, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, and Albany.

Smile 2 is expected to be released on October 18, 2024, while the song Blood on White Satin will be out on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.