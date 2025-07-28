"That kid gonna get bullied hard" — James Gunn reacting to Trisha Paytas naming her son Aquaman leaves the internet in bits

Superman director James Gunn recently shared his thoughts on influencer Trisha Paytas naming her newborn son Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon. The influencer shared that she had welcomed her third child on July 12, 2025. She already shares two children, Malibu Barbie and Elvis, with her husband, Moses Hacmon.During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, uploaded to Instagram on July 28, 2025, Gunn was asked about his reaction to the baby's name. The director gave a diplomatic answer, saying he thought the name was cool and revealing that he had a &quot;hard time&quot; in school because of his own surname, &quot;Gunn.&quot;However, he expressed concern about how the name might be perceived once the child starts school, wondering if he could be ridiculed for it.&quot;I saw that, yes. I think that’s cool! I mean, I hope he does okay in school. I had a hard time with the last name Gunn, like Tommy Gun, Bb Gun, Ray Gun. I’m like, ‘Okay, we get it.' Is the middle name Gary or something...Won’t he get made fun of at school? Do kids make fun of kids anymore?&quot; Gunn asked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJames Gunn's reaction seemingly left the internet in stitches, with one X user echoing his sentiment of the child potentially being bullied in school.&quot;That kid gonna get bullied hard.&quot;The King @WiseOldKingLINKThat kid gonna get bullied hardMany netizens seemed to agree, with one user adding that parents should be more considerate about choosing their kids' names.&quot;I mean Aquaman is the kinda name that gets you bullied at school,&quot; one person wrote.&quot;Haha, kids in his school will cook him easily,&quot; another person added.&quot;These parents should consider how their child will be treated with such a peculiar name,&quot; someone else commented.&quot;School's gonna be rough w/ that name lol,&quot; another person said.Meanwhile, others praised Gunn for the way he handled the question, pointing out that the director seemed polite but concerned.&quot;That was the most polite “yikes” I’ve ever read,&quot; one person posted.&quot;James just politely said, &quot;Good luck, little dude&quot;,&quot; another person added.&quot;James Gunn really said: &quot;Congrats, but good luck to that kid in gym class&quot;,&quot; someone else tweeted.&quot;Gunn kept it classy with a side of shade,&quot; another user commented.Trisha Paytas' husband defends their son's name on social mediaMoses Hacmon, Trisha Paytas' husband, recently took to social media to defend their son's unusual first name amid online criticism. On July 28, Hacmon uploaded a video on TikTok addressing the issue, which has since received over 2.2 million views.According to Indy100, Trisha Paytas's husband acknowledged that while their newborn son's name garnered &quot;strong reactions&quot; online, it was chosen to emphasize a &quot;connection to water.&quot; He added:&quot;When you understand the connection to water, and aqua, first refers to ocean, rain. It's basically the identity of water, the identity of being from the ocean. We are basically a walking ocean, you're a body of water from the ocean that is now walking on land.&quot;Elsewhere in the clip, he added that the name was &quot;beautiful and fun,&quot; continuing that his own name might have sounded funny when it was first coined. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other news, the so-called &quot;Trisha Paytas baby conspiracy theory&quot; went viral on social media after the influencer welcomed her third baby just days before the death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne on July 22. According to the conspiracy theory, each of Trisha Paytas' children's births coincided closely with the deaths of popular individuals, leading some to believe the individuals were reincarnated as her children.Trisha Paytas' first child, Malibu Barbie, was born just days before Queen Elizabeth died in 2022. Her second daughter, Elvis, was born nearly a year before Pope Francis died in 2025, and her third child was born 10 days before Osbourne's death.