"Good we don't need anymore celebrities dying" — Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas having her tubes removed after the birth of her 3rd child

Trisha Paytas has currently been in headlines after she shared a video revealing details about the birth of her third child, Aquaman Moses Paytas‑Hacmon. Notably, Paytas has been connected to a conspiracy theory since 2022, when her first child Malibu Barbie Paytas‑Hacmon was born. Both her first and third children were reportedly born around the time of the demise of famous personalities.While Malibu was born shortly after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Aquaman was born a few days before Ozzy Osbourne died. On the day of Ozzy's demise, Trisha posted the video on YouTube opening up about the details relating to their third child's birth.In the YouTube video, she revealed going through a &quot;traumatic birth&quot; experience. &quot;I did get my tubes out. I did decide to do that, and it was mostly for health reasons because the C-section was a little like scary and dangerous,&quot; she said.This garnered netizens' attention who made remarks surrounding the theory and her decision to get the tubes removed. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): &quot;Good we don't need anymore celebrities dying.&quot;NELLY @gsbLINKGood we don't need anymore celebrities dyingAnother X user tweeted:&quot;I guess three children is enough.&quot;&quot;NOOOO I HAD A LIST,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;She is sparing the life of your favs,&quot; wrote a netizen.A lot of similar comments had been flooding the social media platform. A user commented:&quot;She saw the death toll and decided to end the curse once and for all.&quot;&quot;NOOOOOOOOOOO WE NEEDED U FOR ONE MORE JOB💔,&quot; joked a user.&quot;Damn no more iconic reincarnations in the near future? Sh*t,&quot; wrote a user.While the theory had been going around for some time, it did not prove right since Trisha Paytas' second pregnancy entailed no such connection.Exploring the details that Trisha Paytas revealed about her third birth experienceAs aforementioned, in the July 22 video, Trisha Paytas shared details about her birth experience, also calling it &quot;traumatic.&quot; In the video, Paytas stated that at one point after she had the baby, a nurse asked her if they were going to try for a fourth one. The YouTuber reportedly responded by saying:&quot;I was like, 'Lady, I just had a third traumatic birth.'&quot;After this she spoke about her decision to get her tubes removed. According to Trisha Paytas, the reason behind this decision was mostly medical and she also added C-section being &quot;scary and dangerous.&quot;The YouTuber continued by stating:&quot;Even the doctor had said like the reason there was like a laceration and stuff because my uterine lining was so thin. And this is like really scary.&quot;Trisha Paytas went on to state that for her, three C-section deliveries were too much to take physically. She further defended her decision of taking her tubes out by stating that she was &quot;very happy&quot; with it. Further in the podcast, Trisha began talking about the interesting and unique name that she chose for her newborn baby.According to the YouTuber, she was &quot;shocked&quot; to know that a lot of people could not guess the name. She further added that they had watched three movies to come down to &quot;Aquaman&quot; as the newborn's name. Trisha Paytas added that the name resonated with both herself and her husband Moses. In the video, Paytas further opened up about having a boy this time, adding:&quot;I was just like... my girls are everything. Like I don't know if I should be a boy mom, but like I said, I think whatever he does, we're artsy and stuff...&quot;Who is Trisha Paytas?Born in May 1988, Trisha Paytas is an internet personality and actress. According to IMDb, the YouTuber started making content for the internet way back in 2007. She has reportedly made appearances on music videos of stars like Eminem, Amy Winehouse, and Katy Perry.Trisha Paytas has also appeared on shows like Modern Family, My Strange Addiction, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Celebrity Name Game, to name a few. In 2021, she tied the knot with Moses Hacmon, and the couple welcomed their first child Malibu in September 2022. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey had their second daughter Elvis in May of last year. In November 2023, she said on her podcast:&quot;I've always manifested Malibu and Elvis. They've always been the names I've said, so that's it.&quot;Finally on July 12, 2025, the couple welcomed their youngest child and only son Aquaman.Netizens sent good wishes after the YouTuber welcomed her third child.