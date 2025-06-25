“There was no intimacy or anything s*xual in the shot” — Kevin Costner’s lawyer responds after Devyn LaBella submits new evidence in her lawsuit

Actor Kevin Costner’s lawyer responds to stuntwoman Devyn LaBella's recent amendment to her lawsuit stemming from an unscripted "violent" r*pe scene on the sets of Horizon 2. The complaint, originally filed in May 2025, accused the actor of s*xual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation over the incident.

Last week, she submitted new evidence—alleged text messages she sent to the film's intimacy coordinator a day after the claimed scene was shot. In one of the texts, she called the scene an "abomination," and another saw her calling out the "negligence" and "ignorance" on the set.

On Tuesday, Costner's attorney, Marty Singer, denied the claims in a statement made to TMZ. Refuting that it was unscripted, he noted,

"Ms. LaBella was doing a rehearsal on an Insert Shot for a scripted scene. There was no intimacy or anything s*xual in the shot."

He noted that LaBella was "fully clothed" during the bit, which involved "tugging on (her) dress" as she lay beside a male actor.

Kevin Costner's lawyer previously called LaBella a "serial accuser" of people in the entertainment industry

In his statement, Kevin Costner's lawyer alleged that "numerous witnesses" have contradicted Devyn LaBella's claims. Calling her allegations "meritless," he added,

"She herself texted her supervisor after she wrapped, stating, ‘Thank you for these wonderful weeks.'"

Marty Singer previously slammed the lawsuit, adding that Kevin Costner always made sure "everyone was comfortable." He noted that the complaint has "no merit." At the time, he told Deadline that LaBella was a "serial accuser" of people in the industry who had made similar claims in the past.

LaBella was the lead stunt double for Ella Hunt, who played Juliette in the Horizon franchise. In her lawsuit, she accused Costner, who directed the film, of making her perform an unscripted r*pe scene without required notice, consent, or the presence of a mandated intimacy coordinator.

Per La Bella, in May 2023, Kevin Costner improvised a scene that involved Juliette getting s*xually assualted. Hunt reportedly declined to perform the scene, and LaBella was summoned. However, she was not informed about the same. Further, per the filing, she found out about the scene only when Costner asked the male actor to pin her down and "violently" rake up her skirt as he "experimented with different takes."

LaBella claimed that the shoot violated rules set forth by SAG-AFTRA requiring all performers to be given 48 hours of notice in case of such scenes and that they consent to the same. She also noted that a mandated intimacy coordinator was absent and the said scene "was broadcasted publicly on monitors" for the entire crew to see.

Last Wednesday, LaBella amended her lawsuit to include her text exchange with Celeste Cheney, an intimacy coordinator on the sets. It showed the stuntwoman asking a series of questions about the incident, including why a stunt person was performing the said scene given its sensitivity, and what the wardrobe team did not do to ensure her character was not exposed. She wrote,

"Who is gonna take responsibility for the abuse of power, negligence, and ignorance on set?"

In a separate text exchange, LaBelle told Celeste that the film's "line producer" apologized to her but pushed the blame on Kevin Costner, stating he needed to be "brought up to the current times."

