"This is exactly how Chingy lost his career" – Netizens react to actress Angelica Ross sharing 'first date' picture with Michael B. Jordan

American actress, businesswoman, and transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross took to Instagram on June 4, 2025, and shared a throwback picture of her “date” with Hollywood actor, producer, and director Michael B. Jordan.

She wrote in the caption:

“Flashback to our first date @michaelbjordan. We talked about misogyny and intolerance of LGBTQ folks in the Black community. To be clear, you had no idea it was a date, but I was in Lalaland with you,” the caption read.

The post had a picture of Angelica and Michael posing together, and continued reading:

“I got in a van to leave and started to gush with the girls, and realized one of the girls was your sister, so I kept it cute, but will never forget what a gentleman you were. Can we go back???”

Ross’s post quickly became viral and earned diverse reactions from social media users. For instance, Instagram user @ambitious_tati commented on @its_onsite’s repost of the same.

“This is exactly how Chingy lost his career. It was literally because of Patrick Star,” the user wrote.

A netizen comments on Angelica Ross' post about Michael B. Jordan. (Image via Instagram/ angelicaross)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s fangirly humor, and it’s sweet,” a person wrote.

“Ohhh, she was being Delulu,” another netizen wrote.

“Date? You mean brunch,” an X user quipped.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Ngl if I decide a pic w my celeb crush is a date in my head, ain’t nobody about to check me for it… But also, it might be a different (re: untold) story on my SM, but shooters shoot and whatnot, so respect to sis,” a netizen wrote.

“It's always the ones u don't want,” another user joked.

“I get it— some can only wish... I’d post it too,” a fan wrote.

Michael B. Jordan has not yet responded to Angelica Ross’ throwback post.

All you need to know about Angelica Ross

According to IMDb, Angelica Ross is an actress, producer, entrepreneur, and trans rights activist. She was born in November 1980 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and grew up in Racine. Initially, Ross identified as gay before coming out as transgender. She underwent gender transition at the age of 19.

The 44-year-old has worked in both films and TV. Her movie credits include Natale a Miami (2005) and Framing Agnes (2022). Her television projects include the American Horror Story franchise (2011 - 2021), Pose (2018), and Claws (2017), among others.

Earlier, Angelica Ross was a model and escort in Florida and California. She also joined the United States Navy. However, after six months of service, she was discharged under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

A self-taught coder, Angelica Ross is also the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a company that focuses on hiring trans people in the tech industry.

Its website description calls it a “creative design firm that provides graphics, web development, and multimedia production,” serving as "an incubator for LGBTQ Talent with a focus on economically empowering the T, transgender people, in our community."

Angelica Ross has been honored for her acting, entrepreneurship, and LGBTQ+ activism. She is the recipient of the 2016 Human Rights Campaign, the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards, the 2021 Fast Company Award, and more. She has over 468K followers on Instagram.

