"This is going to be epic" - Fans discuss Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in Masters of the Universe as the actor drops the first look from the film

Nicholas Galitzine has stepped into the role of He-Man, and fans are already brimming with excitement. The 30-year-old British actor known for Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You will play Prince Adam of Eternia in Masters of the Universe in 2026.

In this live-action adaptation of Mattel's classic franchise, Galitzine becomes the superhero and uses the Power Sword to defend Eternia from Skeletor. The Travis Knight-directed and Amazon MGM Studios-produced film opens in summer 2026.

On June 15, 2025, Galitzine marked the end of production by sharing the first look on Instagram. The image features a silhouette of him holding the Power Sword, dressed in He-Man’s signature gear. He captioned:

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

Shortly after the post went live, fans quickly took to X to share their reactions. One fan wrote:

“This is going to be epic.”

Expand Tweet

“80s kids watching with cautious optimism,” another fan tweeted.

Reactions kept pouring in. A user said:

“By the power of Grayskull he actually looks perfect for the role.”

“We will be seated,” one person commented.

Netizens showcased eager anticipation for the movie's release and noted the actor's physical transformation for the role.

“He has completely transformed into a He-Man, how proud ......” one person said.

“Can't wait!! So proud of you Nick,” another fan added.

“Excited to see how Galitzine embodies the strength and spirit of He-Man in this adaptation,” another netizen shared.

Also read: “I’m not really engaged with the more toxic parts of Hollywood” - The Idea Of You star Nicholas Galitzine on rising stardom

More about Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine, born in 1994 in Hammersmith, London, began his screen journey in 2014 with The Beat Beneath My Feet.

He garnered recognition with roles in Purple Hearts, Bottoms, Mary & George, and Cinderella. Known for his screen presence and vocal talent, he has also released original music, including a track for The Idea of You.

Nicholas Galitzine transformed physically for Masters of the Universe. He revealed earlier this year to W Magazine that he bulked up for He-Man with a high-calorie diet and heavy training. The actor said he ate 4,000 calories a day and trained hard to look like the superhero with broad shoulders, armoured, and wielding the Power Sword.

Read more: "I need the full image, Amazon MGM!!!"- Internet reacts to first glimpse of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in Masters of the Universe

All about the upcoming Masters of the Universe

Masters of the Universe (2026) is a live-action superhero fantasy film based on Mattel’s 1982 toy line and animated series. The film follows the story of Prince Adam Glenn, who crash-landed on Earth as a child and was separated from his Power Sword.

Two decades later, he returns to Eternia to reclaim the sword and embrace his destiny as He-Man to battle the evil Skeletor.

Travis Knight directs the film with a script penned by Chris Butler. The cast includes Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes plays Teela, Alison Brie takes on the role of Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms. Additional cast includes Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Sam C. Wilson, among others.

Amazon MGM Studios will reportedly release the movie on June 5, 2026. It mixes modern storytelling with a nod to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The famous line "By the power of Grayskull!" is still a big part of the story, and it is what turns Prince Adam into the strongest warrior in Eternia.

The movie's goal is to give the franchise a fresh start for a new generation while still paying tribute to the original animated series from the 1980s and the live-action movie from 1987 with Dolph Lundgren. This project is part of the wave of 80s IP revivals since Mattel's Barbie success.

Read more: "I felt a sense of uncertainty"- Nicholas opens up about playing queer characters as a "straight man"

Stay tuned for more updates on Nicholas Galitzine and Masters of the Universe as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More