Tori Spelling is open to dating outside the entertainment industry after her divorce from Dean McDermott

Beverly Hills fame Tori Spelling recently got candid about looking for a new partner outside the entertainment world. In the latest episode of her misSPELLING podcast on May 20, 2024, Spelling also opened up about feeling lonely following her divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

Talking about her dating patterns, Spelling told her guest star, Teresa Guidice:

“I don’t know anything else. I’ve only dated co-stars because it’s my world. I know this sounds weird.”

Admitting to only having dated within the industry, Tori Spelling also mentioned finding someone beyond the business. She noted:

“It would be nice to meet someone that has nothing to do with the business.”

Spelling's old relationship was documented on a reality show titled Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood that ran from 2007 to June 2023. The couple parted ways when Spelling filed for divorce on March 29, 2024. Now, the actress is ready to move on and explore the possibility of looking for love outside the Hollywood circle.

“I don’t wanna be with myself” — Tori Spelling talks about dating after divorce

During the podcast, Tori Spelling spoke to Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Teresa Guidice, about how she felt following the end of her marriage with Dean.

“I know everyone tells me, be with yourself right now. You just got out of an 18-year marriage. Like, I don’t wanna be with myself,” Tori Spelling mentioned.

The 90210 star also noted that in all of her relationships, including her first husband, “everyone was in the business” and admittedly said that she “doesn’t know any different.”

For the unversed, before McDermott, Tori Spelling got married to actor and scriptwriter, Charlie Shanian, in 2004 and they called it quits two years later. In the podcast, Spelling recalled how she and Shanian met when she was cast in the play he wrote.

Elsewhere in their conversation, Spelling and Giudice listed out all potential dating apps that the former could use to find a new partner. They mentioned Raya, Hinge, and Tinder because Giudice said “no” to using Grindr.

Previously in misSPELLING’s first episode in April 2024, Tori Spelling stated that she “never felt more alone in 50 years.” Talking about her woes following the divorce from Dean, she added:

“I don’t feel worth loving. That’s something that's just in you. It’s not something I wanted or created, that starts when you’re young, you know?”

People magazine reported that Spelling had cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce petition. She had also highlighted in the podcast the “red flags” and McDermott's "anger issues” in what she called their “fast and the furious romance.” She noted that it led to her decision to end her marriage. On the other hand, McDermott recently went Instagram official with a new girlfriend, Lily Calo.