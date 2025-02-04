"We want fresh new content"— Julia Fox announces she is writing her own movies and doesn't want sequels or remakes

Julia Fox graced the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The actress and model was at the star-studded event as a guest of Charli XCX, who invited some of her other muses, including Richie Shazam and Gabriette, per Bustle. The Brat hitmaker sang about Julia being "everywhere" in her famous song, 360, and even cast the actress for the track's music video.

The Uncut Gems star also made waves when she announced her new venture—writing and developing her own TV and movie scripts. She was all for new and original content, telling Variety on February 3:

"We don't want reboots. We don't want remakes. We don't want the sequel. We want new fresh content that speaks to the youth and the people of today."

While revealing that she's currently working on those scripts, she encouraged financiers to hit her up, adding:

"I have amazing casts. I have amazing stories. They're crazy. They're out of this world."

On the red carpet, Fox opted for a mini bodycon dress made of sheer mesh lace. She completed the look for the awards show with a black strip placed around her chest, and a tiny black lingerie underneath her dress. Julia Fox also wore a black leather bomber jacket, black knee-high platform boots, and yellow rubber gloves.

Julia Fox explains her yellow rubber gloves and whether or not she will be in Charli XCX's The Moment

While on the red carpet for the Grammys on Sunday, Julia Fox shared the inspiration for her look. While she donned a mostly all-black ensemble, her yellow dishwashing gloves stood out. When she was asked about it, she told MTV correspondent Dometi Pongo:

"I'm really hoping that we just sweep the floor. That's why I brought my yellow gloves because, you know, we're gonna clean house."

She was referring to Charli XCX, who got eight nominations for Brat from the Academy this year, matching the likes of Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish, who got seven nods each. Her song 360, which was inspired by Julia Fox, was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Music Video.

While she didn't bring home the trophies from all eight categories she was nominated for, Charli XCX still won three of them, including Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for Brat, and Best Dance Pop Recording for her song Von Dutch.

As for future projects, with Fox's history of working with the Brat hitmaker, there were some curiosities about whether she would be in Charli's movie The Moment. However, Julia Fox shared that she hasn't asked the singer about being in the movie yet. She told Variety:

"How awkward [because] I wanna ask her, 'Hey, do you have a part for me?' Charli, you know I can act. Don't play me, sis."

Variety reported back on January 23 that Charli XCX would be teaming up with A24 for The Moment. The story was reportedly based on her own original idea and will be the first project under her new production company, Studio 365.

