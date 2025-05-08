What is Club Chalamet? All about fan account that goes viral after Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's red carpet debut as couple

Hollywood's latest power couple, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, made their first joint appearance on the red carpet during an event in Rome. The couple has reportedly been dating since 2023.

On Wednesday, May 7, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet of the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Italy. Chalamet gracefully carried an all-black ensemble, while Jenner stunned in a classic sleeveless black dress with her hair up in a sticky bun.

Chalamet was honored with a David Award during the event, which is considered the Italian equivalent of an Academy Award. He was awarded for his contribution to cinema after gaining critical acclaim for his performance in the 2024 film, A Complete Unknown.

Following Chalamet and Jenner's red carpet debut as a couple, multiple online users mentioned Club Chalamet. The term quickly went viral on social media. Club Chalamet is a popular fan account dedicated to Timothée Chalamet, which has handles on Instagram and X. The stan account is handled by a Los Angeles-based 57-year-old woman called Simone.

Their Instagram handle has over 11K followers, while the X handle has over 47K followers. The admin, Simone, also met Chalamet during the Los Angeles premiere of the actor's 2023 fantasy film, Wonka.

Many users, including celebrities like Rachel Zegler, brought up Club Chalamet after the actor made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner. This is seemingly due to the stan account's alleged dislike for Jenner.

Why did Club Chalamet go viral after Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's red carpet debut?

70th David Di Donatello - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

After Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet walked hand-in-hand at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, multiple outlets shared photos of the couple. Under the images, popular actress Rachel Zegler mentioned Club Chalamet. She wrote:

"Is club chalamet gonna be ok."

Further, Vanity Fair also wrote a caption referring to Chalamet's popular fan account. They wrote:

"Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday."

However, Club Chalamet responded to Vanity Fair in jest, claiming she's fine and there to support Timothee Chalamet. They wrote via the stan account:

"Hey, @VanityFair, I'm fine, I'm always here for Timothée. Always!"

Other outlets like the Cosmopolitan also mentioned the fan account while sharing the red carpet images. The social media comments were all seemingly in reference Club Chalamet's previous posts about Kylie Jenner.

When Jenner and Chalamet were first linked together romantically in 2023, Simone used her stan account to accuse Jenner of stalking Timothee Chalamet, reports Elle. She also claimed the Kardashian family orchestrated the whole story of Jenner and Chalamet's alleged relationship.

In an Instagram post, Simone wrote:

"If you’re feeling distressed by the video [with Kylie Jenner], it’s OK. But please take care of yourself. Step away from social media for a couple of days."

According to Rolling Stone, Simone also went to X Spaces in 2023 and claimed Timothee Chalamet's relationship with Jenner is not legitimate. The fan explained her reasoning for the same and said:

"We’ve never even seen them go to Olive Garden... He loves Italian food. I mean, why not just go to Olive Garden?"

Elle further reports that Club Chalamet has always ignored Timothee and Kylie's appearances together. Most recently, the stan account also blurred out Kylie Jenner's face while sharing Chalamet's red carpet images from Rome on their Instagram story. The blurred photo was captioned, "Isn't Timothée the honoree? Why attention hogging?"

They also claimed that the media "bullied" them, but they continued to gain more followers in a follow-up Instagram story.

On May 8, Simone also wrote a long post through the stan account about the page being "an entertaining and reliable content creator of commentary about the life and career of Timothée Chalamet." She explained why she "took a break" from Timothee Chalamet's fandom, quoting reasons like US politics and other socio-cultural and political issues.

She also spoke about toxicity within the fandom and wrote that "many fans have been trolled and bullied by interlopers, the media, and driven into mental exhaustion from the toxicity of the gossip, and we have lost many fans in the process."

However, she ended her post saying she is "not going anywhere" and Club Chalamet will always be there to support Timothee's work and career.

In other news, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seemingly now confirmed as a couple. Jenner was also seen cheering for her partner when Chalamet received his David Award on May 7.

