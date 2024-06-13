What did Kevin Spacey say about Jeffrey Epstein's plane? Actor denies spending time with disgraced financier trip to South Africa

In a recent interview, actor Kevin Spacey revealed that he flew to South Africa on a humanitarian trip in 2002 with disgraced financier and s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, former American president Bill Clinton and a group of "young girls" on Epstein's private jet nicknamed the Lolita Express.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of s*xual assault, s*x trafficking and pedophilia which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is adviced.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on June 11, 2024, the House of Cards actor addressed his affiliations with Jeffrey Epstein, admitting that while he had traveled on the latter's flight, he never spent any one-on-one time with him.

"I had no relationship with [Epstein]. I mean he's not my friend. I am not a confidant. I've never spent time with him," Spacey clarified in the interview.

In 2023, Kevin Spacey was acquitted of s*xual assault cases against four men which were first leveled on the actor in 2017.

Kevin Spacey recalled Epstein made him feel uncomfortable

Kevin Spacey's appearance at Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday, June 11, brought forth several revelations about the actor regarding his connection with Jeffrey Epstein and his s*x trafficking ring. Epstein was a convicted pedophile who reportedly committed suicide in prison in August 2019.

In conversation with Morgan, Kevin Spacey claimed he traveled on Epstein's flight with Clinton and a group of "young girls" to South Africa for an eight-day humanitarian mission to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS in 2002. He added that while he didn't know who Epstein was at that time, he recalled feeling uncomfortable and uneasy around him.

"I didn't want to be around this guy [Epstein] because I felt he put the president at risk on that trip to South Africa, because there were these young girls. We were like, "Who is this guy?'" he said.

When Morgan asked Spacey if he had ever visited Epstein's Caribbean island, Little St James, where the latter allegedly organized s*x parties, the two time-Oscar winner replied that he had never been there, adding:

"There's a big difference between not remembering that I met some guy and some woman on a humanitarian trip where my focus was entirely on what we were there to do, and not remembering whether I went to somebody's island."

Kevin Spacey also clarified the circumstances behind the controversial photo of him and Ghislaine Maxwell taken in Buckingham Palace's throne room. Maxwell was Epstein's lover and co-conspirator who is currently serving her 20-year sentence at a Florida federal prison for luring teenage girls to join Epstein's trafficking ring.

He claimed to have "no relationship" with Maxwell, adding that he was accompanying Bill Clinton to the Palace when they all decided to take pictures in the throne room.

Kevin Spacey to stand trial in London over a new s*xual assault case

According to Vanity Fair, Kevin Spacey will now stand trial in London after another man accused him of s*xual assault that occurred in 2008. In his interview with Morgan, Spacey admitted that he was known to be "too handsy" in his past, adding:

"Being too handsy, touching someone s*xually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want. I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am."

While the actor was acquitted of all charges, he is reportedly in debt after paying off his legal fees involving the nine s*xual assault cases levelled on him by four men claiming he assaulted them between 2001 and 2013.

His house in Baltimore is now under foreclosure due to his financial troubles. Kevin Spacey moved to Baltimore in 2012 while shooting House of Cards.

"This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction. So I have to go back to to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to that question is I'm not quite sure where I'm going to live now, but I've been in Baltimore... since we started shooting House of Cards there... I moved there in 2012. I can't pay the bills that I owe," he explained in the interview.

Kevin Spacey was fired from the show during its sixth season after his s*xual misconduct allegations became public knowledge.

Kevin Sapicy's documentary, Spacey Unmasked is out on HBO Max.