What is ‘On the Record’ about? Russell Simmons sues HBO for $20 million over alleged defamatory portrayal in the documentary 

Russell Simmons is suing HBO for alleged defamation in their documentary On the Record. He has alleged that the producers have disregarded or suppressed information that showed his side of the story.

Directed by Kirkby Dick and Amy Ziering, On the Record features interviews of multiple women who allegedly faced sexual harassment from Simmons. They share their stories in the documentary, detailing some incidents and experiences. It was released on HBO in 2020.

Russell Simmons has now filed a lawsuit against the production company, accusing them of defamation, demanding $20 million in damages. He also states that his representatives provided the filmmakers with information to share his side of the story, but it was disregarded.

More from Russell Simmons' lawsuit against HBO for On the Record

As per Variety, Simmons' lawyer, Imran Ansari, filed the summons in a civil court in Manhattan on Tuesday, June 3. In a written statement, Ansari and his co-counsel, Carla DiMare, wrote:

“Despite voluminous support for Mr. Simmons in the form of credible information, persuasive evidence, witness statements, and calls for further investigation by notable members of the media, politics, and the civil rights movement, the defendants simply disregarded it, and released, and continue to re-release globally, a film that tremendously disparaged and damaged Mr. Simmons with salacious and defamatory accusations that he vehemently denies."

Their summons further states that they contacted HBO's decision makers when the documentary was being made. It states:

“Defendants were requested to review this evidence and information by multiple luminaries in media and politics, including but not limited to, civil rights leaders and members of Congress, and other high-profile black leaders; and board members within the Defendant corporation(s) itself."

Russell Simmons' representatives are now demanding an immediate and complete removal of the documentary from all HBO platforms. They are also demanding $20 million in damages for alleged defamation.

Notably, Simmons will have to prove that HBO is liable for recent "republication" in the international market. This is because the statute of limitations for defamation cases in New York is only one year. The one-year timeline is considered from when the information (documentary release date) was made public.

HBO issues a statement after Russell Simmons' lawsuit over On the Record

Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO's parent company, has issued a statement against the lawsuit, stating (via Variety):

“We dispute Mr. Simmons’ allegations, stand by the filmmakers and their process, and will vigorously defend ourselves against these unfounded allegations."

On the Record was initially set to be released on Apple TV+ due to their deal with Oprah Winfrey, who was executive producer on the show. However, she later backed out, and the show eventually landed on HBO. It premiered at the Sundance Festival in January 2020 and was then digitally released on HBO Max on May 27, 2020.

Over 20 women have accused Simmons of sexual assault, many of whom feature in the documentary. One of them was Sil Lai Abrams, who reached a confidential settlement of $1,265,000 with the hip-hop mogul in November 2023, as per Variety.

