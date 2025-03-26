What is Ronnie Spector's ethnicity? Legendary singer's background explored as Zendaya gets cast in her biopic

Ronnie Spector, whose real name is Veronica Yvette Bennett, had parents with different ethnic backgrounds. The descendants of her mother included African American ancestry combined with Cherokee bloodlines, and she was Irish American through her paternal side, as stated by Ethnicity of Celebs on March 17, 2010.

She was born in Spanish Harlem, New York City, on August 10, 1943. Throughout the 1960s, Ronnie Spector gained fame through her position as The Ronettes' leading performer, who produced the chart-topping songs Be My Baby and Baby I Love You.

The Hollywood production Be My Baby has landed Zendaya in the central role as Ronnie Spector under director Barry Jenkins. This film will adapt Spector's 1990 autobiographical memoir by depicting her life and career, as reported by Variety on March 26, 2025.

Zendaya, whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, brings together heritage from both German-Scottish and African-Nigerian roots. Her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, is of Nigerian and African heritage, while her mother, Claire Stoermer, inherited German and Scottish ancestry.

Zendaya also discusses how her ethnic background affected her personal development alongside her professional achievements. Through her platform, Zendaya has spoken about representation in Hollywood while showing immense respect for Spector's legacy.

Zendaya paid tribute to Spector by sharing an Instagram photo with her just two days after Spector's death from cancer on January 12, 2022. Through her post, Zendaya honored Spector by acknowledging her talent and strength alongside her resilience, writing,

'There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast... Rest in great power, Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.'

According to Pitchfork, before the singer's passing in 2022, Spector personally selected Zendaya to portray her in the biopic, recognizing the young actress's talent and cultural connection.

Ronnie Spector's life story to be portrayed in Be My Baby biopic

The upcoming film, Be My Baby traces the career of Ronnie Spector. It documents her ascension to worldwide popularity and her marriage to Phil Spector while showcasing her journey to independence. Spector used her position as executive producer before her passing to maintain the authenticity of her life story in the production, as stated by Variety.

Barry Jenkins, who won an Academy Award, will direct this upcoming biopic, and David Kajganich serves as its writer. and now the executive producer of the film is Jonathan Greenfield.

The production team at A24 works with Zendaya alongside Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, and multiple other associates to develop the movie. Through the movie, the audience will see Spector's success in music and pop culture and experience her achievements and challenges.

Ronnie Spector's influence extended far beyond the 1960s. She was beloved by musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon, and Madonna. Her signature beehive hairstyle and bold fashion choices became iconic. Her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 cemented her place in history.

Zendaya's casting as Ronnie Spector adds another major role to her growing resume. In addition to Be My Baby she will work on Spider-Man 4 and The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, as well as Shrek 5.

