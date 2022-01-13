How old was Ronnie Spector when she died? Tributes pour in as 'Be my Baby' singer of 'The Ronettes' passes away

The Ronettes founder Ronnie Spector recently passed away on January 12. Well-known for her hits during the early ‘60s, Ronnie died of cancer.

Spector’s official website statement says that she peacefully died following a short battle with cancer. It stated that she was with her family and in the arms of her husband Jonathan at the time of her death. The statement continued:

“Ronnie lived a life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”

Stevie Van Zandt @StevieVanZandt RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family. RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family.

Ronnie Spector’s age at the time of death

Ronnie Spector was 78 years old at the time of her death. Born Veronica Yvette Bennett on August 10, 1943, her mother was an African-American-Cherokee, and her father was an Irish-American.

Veronica and her sister Estelle Bennett, alongside cousin Nedra Talley, were encouraged by their family to pursue a career in singing. They performed locally while attending George Washington High School in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

Tributes pour in following the death of the singer

Following her popularity during the early-to-mid 1960s, Ronnie Spector’s name became familiar in the music industry, and she was always appreciated for her voice. Tributes started to pour in on social media as people heard the news of her death.

bianca xunise @biancaxunise She was the epitome of cool. One of the first black girls of rock n roll. We can only aspire to be like her. Rest In Power, Ronnie Spector. You were everything. She was the epitome of cool. One of the first black girls of rock n roll. We can only aspire to be like her. Rest In Power, Ronnie Spector. You were everything. https://t.co/rgxy75nWre

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik RONNIE SPECTOR YOU EXCELLENT MY LADY. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER MY BABY. RONNIE SPECTOR YOU EXCELLENT MY LADY. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER MY BABY. https://t.co/y0hbWUEnEt

The musical star is survived by her adopted sons Donte, Louis, and Gary from her first marriage to Phil Spector and sons Austin and Jason with her second partner Jonathan Greenfield.

Life and career of Ronnie Spector

After being formed in 1957, The Ronettes became a famous live attraction from the 1960s. They were signed by Colpix Records and then by record producer Phil Spector under Philles Records in 1963.

The group delivered several hits like Be My Baby, The Best Part of Breakin’ Up, and more. They toured with the Beatles in 1966, and their last single, I Can Hear Music, was released in 1966.

Ronnie Spector performs onstage during the Alcone Company 65th Anniversary Gala (Image via Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Following a European concert tour and performance at the Moonlight Lounge in Gelnhausen, Germany, the group broke up in 1967. Although The Ronettes reunited in 1973, their newly released singles could not impress much, and Ronnie was recording as a solo act by 1975.

She then sang a duet with Southside Johnny on the recording You Mean So Much To Me in 1976 and appeared with the E Street Band on various occasions. After attempting to become successful between the 1970s and 1980s, she recorded her first solo album in 1980, produced by Genya Ravan.

Veronica released her EP, She Talks to Rainbows, in 1999, featuring covers of old songs. Starting in 2003, she offered backing vocals for the Misfits album, Project 1950, and was recognized for her contribution to popular American music while being appointed into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

Zendaya was announced to play Ronnie in her biopic

Her 2006 album, Last of the Rock Star, had contributions from members of The Raveonettes: Patti Smith, Keith Richards, The Racounters, and Nick Zinner. Spector’s next EP, Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Ever, was released in 2010.

The Manhattan, New York City native released another album, English Heart, in 2016. The album topped 6th position on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart.

Ronnie Spector also appeared in the music documentary Amy Winehouse: Back to Black in 2018. It was announced back in September 2020 that actress Zendaya will play the role of Ronnie in a biopic adapted from her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness.

