When will Sketch (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

By Suchita Patnaha
Published Aug 05, 2025 12:34 GMT
A still from the film
A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)

Sketch will release on August 6, 2025. The American fantasy comedy film, directed by Seth Worley, premiered at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. It stars Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden, Bianca Belle, and Kue Lawrence, among others.

The film centers around Amber Wyatt, a young girl who is coping with her mother's loss. She draws monsters in her sketchbook. Her chaotic and dangerous creations come to life as the book falls into a mysterious pond. Amber, her brother Jack, and their family attempt to stop the animals before they destroy their town.

Discalimer: This article contains spoilers about Sketch. Viewer's discretion advised.

What is Sketch (2025) all about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)
A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)

It is a fantasy comedy film that follows the story of Amber Wyatt, a young girl grieving the loss of her mother. She begins to draw as a coping mechanism, although her drawings are dark, terrifying, and emotional. Unfortunately, the monsters turn real.

What begins as an odd event evolves into a complete catastrophe. Amber must figure out how to stop what she mistakenly released, together with her brother Jack and their weird, broken family.

Watch: Sketch trailer turns doodles into mayhem

youtube-cover
The trailer begins with the introduction of Amber Wyatt, described as "incredibly creative." Her father, Taylor, teaches her:

"Here's the thing, life is all about balancing the good and the bad. If you don't carry the good with you too...then it's just gonna make the bad stronger."

Carrying emotional weight, she draws spooky, crayon-textured monsters by herself in her room, such as "eyeder," seemingly a combination of eyes and spiders. When her diary accidentally falls into a mysterious light pond in the forest, the atmosphere shifts. Her imaginative creatures suddenly come to life. The trailer depicts a burst of colors and creatures moving across the streets.

With Taylor's sister, Liz, helping to ground the family, Amber's brother Jack and their father struggle to control the escalating chaos. Quick montages combine creative monster mayhem with humor, terror, and family ties.

As the trailer concludes, the family is shown working together to deal with the chaos, suggesting a story not only about wild monsters but also about reconciliation, healing, and the ability to be creative in the face of tragedy.

The main cast of Sketch

A still from film's trailer. (Image via YouTue/Angel Studios)
A still from film's trailer. (Image via YouTue/Angel Studios)

Here is a list of all the main cast in the film:

  • Tony Hale as Taylor Wyatt: Grieving father who is attempting to maintain his family and town.
  • Bianca Belle as Amber Wyatt: The creative young girl whose grief-stricken drawings come to life.
  • D’Arcy Carden as Liz Wyatt: Taylor's practical sister and the family's emotional pillar.
  • Kue Lawrence as Jack Wyatt: Amber's older brother, who attempts to find a balance between humor and emotional growth.

Supporting cast of Sketch

A still from the film&#039;s trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)
A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)

Given below is a list of all the supporting cast in the film:

  • Kalon Cox
  • Jaxen Kenner
  • Genesis Rose Brown
  • Randa Newman
  • Allie McCulloch
  • Nadia Benavides
  • Dajanae Cole
  • Josh Inocalla
  • Tamiko Robinson Steele
  • Mitch Miller
  • Arielle Prepetit
  • Jesse Santoyo
  • Leigha Hancock

Sketch is set to hit theaters in the United States on August 6, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.

Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.

Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.

Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series.

Edited by DEEPALI
