When will Sketch (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Sketch will release on August 6, 2025. The American fantasy comedy film, directed by Seth Worley, premiered at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. It stars Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden, Bianca Belle, and Kue Lawrence, among others.

The film centers around Amber Wyatt, a young girl who is coping with her mother's loss. She draws monsters in her sketchbook. Her chaotic and dangerous creations come to life as the book falls into a mysterious pond. Amber, her brother Jack, and their family attempt to stop the animals before they destroy their town.

Discalimer: This article contains spoilers about Sketch. Viewer's discretion advised.

What is Sketch (2025) all about?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)

It is a fantasy comedy film that follows the story of Amber Wyatt, a young girl grieving the loss of her mother. She begins to draw as a coping mechanism, although her drawings are dark, terrifying, and emotional. Unfortunately, the monsters turn real.

What begins as an odd event evolves into a complete catastrophe. Amber must figure out how to stop what she mistakenly released, together with her brother Jack and their weird, broken family.

Watch: Sketch trailer turns doodles into mayhem

The trailer begins with the introduction of Amber Wyatt, described as "incredibly creative." Her father, Taylor, teaches her:

"Here's the thing, life is all about balancing the good and the bad. If you don't carry the good with you too...then it's just gonna make the bad stronger."

Carrying emotional weight, she draws spooky, crayon-textured monsters by herself in her room, such as "eyeder," seemingly a combination of eyes and spiders. When her diary accidentally falls into a mysterious light pond in the forest, the atmosphere shifts. Her imaginative creatures suddenly come to life. The trailer depicts a burst of colors and creatures moving across the streets.

With Taylor's sister, Liz, helping to ground the family, Amber's brother Jack and their father struggle to control the escalating chaos. Quick montages combine creative monster mayhem with humor, terror, and family ties.

As the trailer concludes, the family is shown working together to deal with the chaos, suggesting a story not only about wild monsters but also about reconciliation, healing, and the ability to be creative in the face of tragedy.

The main cast of Sketch

A still from film's trailer. (Image via YouTue/Angel Studios)

Here is a list of all the main cast in the film:

Tony Hale as Taylor Wyatt : Grieving father who is attempting to maintain his family and town.

: Grieving father who is attempting to maintain his family and town. Bianca Belle as Amber Wyatt : The creative young girl whose grief-stricken drawings come to life.

: The creative young girl whose grief-stricken drawings come to life. D’Arcy Carden as Liz Wyatt : Taylor's practical sister and the family's emotional pillar.

: Taylor's practical sister and the family's emotional pillar. Kue Lawrence as Jack Wyatt: Amber's older brother, who attempts to find a balance between humor and emotional growth.

Supporting cast of Sketch

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Angel Studios)

Given below is a list of all the supporting cast in the film:

Kalon Cox

Jaxen Kenner

Genesis Rose Brown

Randa Newman

Allie McCulloch

Nadia Benavides

Dajanae Cole

Josh Inocalla

Tamiko Robinson Steele

Mitch Miller

Arielle Prepetit

Jesse Santoyo

Leigha Hancock

Sketch is set to hit theaters in the United States on August 6, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

