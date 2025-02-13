  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Where did Crip Walk originate from? John Leguizamo’s claims sparks criticism amid Serena Williams’ Super Bowl performance backlash

Where did Crip Walk originate from? John Leguizamo’s claims sparks criticism amid Serena Williams’ Super Bowl performance backlash

By Bias Sinha
Modified Feb 13, 2025 05:39 GMT
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
John Leguizamo is now facing backlash (Image via Getty Images)

Mexican actor John Leguizamo is currently facing backlash after he took to his Instagram account on February 10 and talked about Crip Walk, which began in Los Angeles, California, as per BBC's February 10 report. He claimed that the dance form was invented by not African- Americans, but by Mexicans.

In the caption of the Instagram video, he wrote that:

“Crip walk comes from Chicano culture but black peoples made it funkier and national!”

Leguizamo’s comment came after Serena Williams’ Crip Walk at the Super Bowl performance. When Kendrick performed Not Like Us, she surprised everyone with her performance. However, shortly after that, she drew backlash from the netizens.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

also-read-trending Trending

The reason is that Not Like Us is a diss track directed at Drake, whom Serena previously dated, as per US Weekly's February 11 report. Serena received a lot of applause, but other people were offended by her performance.

Meanwhile, Leguizamo’s comment on the origin of the dance form drew backlash as well, as people took to X and @ArtOfDialogue_’s February 12 post to react to the same. Some said that he is allegedly delusional, while others said that he allegedly always compares his culture with Black people.

“Lol they started the crip walk? Wouldn’t it be the sureño walk then?” one sarcastically asked.
“Delusional,” another one claimed.
“Him and Gina Rodriguez take it very personal when Black issues are discussed,” one commented.
“Why they love comparing themselves to black culture,” stated another one, jokingly.

On the other hand, many tried to reason with his comment as one said that it was founded by the Colombian, while another said that it allegedly comes from the sombrero dance.

“If he says so,” one said.
“That's not Crip Walkin, that's Cholombiano cumbia dancing and that came out way afterwards,” one tried to explain.
“It comes from the sombrero dance,” another one tried to nullify the comment.

Serena Williams explained her Crip Walk a day after John Leguizamo commented on it

Lamar introduced Serena Williams&#039;s Super Bowl performance (Image via Getty Images)
Lamar introduced Serena Williams's Super Bowl performance (Image via Getty Images)

The Crip Walk began in the early 1970s and is mostly connected to the Crips, a well-known street gang. The dance is frequently done to hip-hop music and is distinguished by its complex footwork.

Originally used by gang members as a means of self-expression and skill demonstration, it has since spread throughout hip-hop culture and dance communities.

The main purpose of the dance is to execute rapid and complex footwork. Rappers on the West Coast of the United States adopted the gang dance and gave it the name. It was also the reflection of the animosity between the two rival groups, the Crips and the Bloods, that permeated the entertainment industry.

This dance, which is traditionally performed to the letter C-R-I-P, features foot movements. Crips utilized it to show affiliation at events, especially with the Bloods. After killing someone, it was also used to sign the kill with a Crip. For a really long time, it was a controversial one hence any music videos featuring the the dance form were not shown by MTV.

Now, once Williams’ Crip Walk at the Super Bowl drew backlash, she took to Instagram on February 11 to explain herself. Uploading a video of her, she wrote in the caption:

“When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.”

Williams continued:

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day… End of story.”

Lamar hasn’t said anything as of this article's writing.

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी